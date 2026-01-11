Tottenham table £52m bid for electric Real Madrid forward breaking records at AFCON

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly tabled an offer of £52million to sign an incredible Real Madrid attacking talent who can help fill the void left by Mohammed Kudus’ enforced absence, as the north London outfit look to appease a fanbase that is growing increasingly agitated.

Spurs supporters once again let their feelings be known as the club crashed out of the FA Cup to Aston Villa on Saturday evening, with their last realistic hope of winning a trophy this season now gone.

The unrest follows Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven’s clash with Tottenham fans after the 3-2 loss at Bournemouth in midweek. The supporters’ trust has also accused the club of ‘lacking ambition’, amid a worrying run of form under Thomas Frank, and also highlighted concerns over any significant signing news in the January window.

While a deal for talented Brazilian left-back Souza is set to be announced, the Santos star is only 19 and is unlikely to push for a starting spot straight away.

At this stage, Tottenham need new arrivals who can immediately improve a team that is struggling with injuries, confidence and adopting too pragmatic an approach from the increasingly under pressure Frank.

However, fresh reports from Spain claim that Spurs have made a significant move to sign a player they were also interested in over the summer, Real star Brahim Diaz.

Speculative Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the north London club have put a £52m (€60m / $70m) offer on the table for the Moroccan forward, who is currently playing a starring role for his country at AFCON.

Indeed, Diaz made history on Friday as he became the first Moroccan player ever to score in five consecutive AFCON matches in a single edition, with his side booking a semi-final spot with victory over Cameroon.

Things have not gone quite so well at Real Madrid this season, though, with Diaz being handed just three LaLiga starts this far, along with one in the Champions League.

While his stats – one goal and two assists in 18 games – do not exactly scream a player who would give Tottenham an immediate lift, the pedigree and talent is clearly there.

Diaz could immediately slot on the right flank for a Spurs side who will be missing the influential Kudus until April, having also sold his backup Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace for £35m.

The 26-year-old can also play as a No.10, giving Frank more flexibility with his attack and also another creative outlet in the continued absence of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Diaz can be ‘the best in the world’

His incredible efforts for his country at the Africa Cup of Nations have certainly not gone unnoticed, with several top European sides now said to be in the mix for his signature. However, it’s Tottenham who have taken their interest a step further by actually tabling an offer.

The £52m fee is a figure Real are reported to be considering, especially for a player who has largely struggled for game time so far this season.

However, that value may well have gone up after his heroics in his homeland, with his coach Walid Regragui making a stunning claim after the quarter-final win over Cameroon.

Regragui said: “He can be the best player in the world. Of course, today he is the X factor of my team.

“I want to say congratulations to him because now he understands what it means to have Moroccan blood: to run, to fight and to give what you have.”

Should the report be accurate, Tottenham will look to secure a deal for Diaz as soon as he returns from AFCON, as they aim to ease the pressure on Frank and appease fans with a strong finish to a hugely disappointing season so far.

