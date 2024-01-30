Tottenham to launch astonishing move for world-class midfielder if Conor Gallagher pursuit fails

Tottenham Hotspur have been backed to make an audacious approach for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich if Conor Gallagher ends up staying at Chelsea.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of Gallagher and feels the 23-year-old would be perfect for his energetic and intense style of play. Tottenham previously made initial contact with Chelsea about a January move, only for this to be knocked back by the Blues.

Although, sources have told TEAMtalk that there is a growing feeling Gallagher will be on the move before the transfer deadline as Chelsea start to sweat about his contract situation.

Gallagher’s current deal expires in June 2025, and as part of a new contract he wants to be paid in line with some of the club’s top earners. But Chelsea are unwilling to meet this demand, and this could aid Tottenham as they look to take the Englishman to North London.

But Spurs must have a backup plan in case Gallagher remains at Stamford Bridge, and this is where Kimmich comes in.

In a stunning twist, Football Insider report that Spurs are considering making a daring move to see if Kimmich is open to joining them.

Bayern are unlikely to stand in the 28-year-old’s way, as they have been locked in a contract dispute with him in recent months. The German giants have told Kimmich that his performances must improve if his contract is to be extended beyond June 2025, though a new deal has yet to materialise.

As such, Bayern have decided they will sell if a bid worth somewhere between £40-60m arrives. That represents fantastic value for money for a player who is generally considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the world when he is on top form.

Tottenham linked with huge Joshua Kimmich signing

The main problem for Spurs will not be meeting Bayern’s asking price, but convincing Kimmich to sign for them.

The Germany ace is used to competing for and winning the biggest trophies, such as the Champions League, German cup and Bundesliga title. Despite the great work Postecoglou has done, Spurs are still some way off truly competing for the Prem title or going far in a competition such as the Champions League.

As such, it is clear that Spurs will need to work incredibly hard to show Kimmich and his camp that they are the right club for him to join when leaving Bavaria.

A winger is more likely to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium than Kimmich this month, as the door has incredibly re-opened to sign one attacker after a big twist.