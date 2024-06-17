Former Chelsea man Tammy Abraham looks set to return to the Premier League amid interest from Tottenham, Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton.

The English quartet are all on the hunt for a new front man and as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed at the start of June, the 26-year-old has been listed for sale by Roma.

Jose Mourinho signed Abraham for the Italian giants in the summer of 2021 and has made 119 appearances for the club to date, scoring 37 goals.

He suffered with a serious knee injury this season but that hasn’t put off his suitors in England. Abraham was heavily linked with Everton before his injury at the end of 2022/23, which scuppered a potential switch to Goodison Park.

Reports from Italy say the Toffees have reignited their interest in the forward amid uncertainty surrounding their number nine Dominic Calvert Lewin.

However, given Everton’s FFP position and competition from Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham, they may struggle to win the race for Abraham’s signature.

Prem quartet ‘fighting’ for Tammy Abraham

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sera, the interest in Abraham from the Premier League has ‘pleased’ Roma as they are planning to sell him in the coming weeks.

Offloading the forward will save the club €6m gross [€4.5m net] per year in wages and make room in the squad for new additions.

Mourinho had an excellent relationship with Abraham at Roma but the manager’s departure in January has seen the ex-Chelsea man fall down the pecking order at the Stadio Olimpico.

It’s claimed that Abraham will ‘find it difficult to say no’ to a Premier League switch and Tottenham, Villa, West Ham and Everton are all ‘fighting’ to sign him.

The Giallorossi have reportedly slapped a €30m (approx. £25.4m) price tag on the striker and they are hoping for ‘an auction’ so they can generate even more from his sale.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new striker one of his priorities for the summer. The Aussie coach has a number of exciting targets on his radar and now Abraham can be added to that list.

Aston Villa are expected to part ways with Jhon Duran for around £40m amid interest from Chelsea and therefore, Abraham could be his replacement.

West Ham, on the other hand, are keen to bolster in the striker department to give new boss Julen Lopetegui the best chance of success at the London Stadium.

As mentioned, Everton are long-term admirers of Abraham but they will have to make at least one big sale before they can make an offer for the Roma star.

