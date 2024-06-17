Lazio are prepared to shelve their new transfer policy in an attempt to sign a ‘quality’ Tottenham star, and a broken Ange Postecoglou promise has greatly increased the chances of a transfer going through, according to reports.

Lazio endured a frustrating campaign last season that resulted in a seventh-placed finish. The Italian giants are moving in a new direction after confirming several key – albeit ageing – stars will join new clubs on July 1.

Felipe Anderson is returning to Brazil to join Palmeiras. Midfielder Daichi Kamada will reunite with Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace, while Luis Alberto will venture to the middle east when joining Qatari outfit Al-Duhail.

A new chapter awaits under newly-appointed manager Marco Baroni and according to reports out of Italy, Lazio are turning to youth.

The club have made it a priority to sign players aged 25 and under in the current window. However, exceptions can and will be made in rare circumstances.

One player Lazio are giving serious consideration to bidding for is Tottenham midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso.

The 28-year-old rarely gets a kick at Spurs, though his quality cannot be doubted and he remains a key performer for world champions Argentina.

Indeed, Lo Celso scored in his country’s 3-0 victory over El Salvador in March and started both of their warm-up matches prior to this summer’s Copa America. That tournament kicks off on Thursday when Argentina battle Canada in the USA.

Broken Postecoglou promise heightens transfer chances

Lo Celso was heavily linked with leaving Tottenham prior to the start of last season. However, reports at the time claimed Ange Postecoglou vetoed an exit amid a promise of significant game-time.

Unfortunately for Lo Celso, those opportunities did not arise thanks in large part to Tottenham’s early exits from the cup competitions and the lack of European football. Lo Celso’s final tally for the entire campaign stood at just 597 minutes of action.

Talk of a return to Spain to sign with Real Betis has swirled. But per the Italian press, a new chapter with Lazio could await.

They are reportedly prepared to make an exception to their transfer policy for Lo Celso who can be signed for just €10m/£8.5m.

Now or never to for Tottenham sale

Explaining Tottenham’s lowly price tag on the player, it’s highlighted Lo Celso only has one year remaining on his Spurs deal.

A major clear-out is anticipated at Spurs this summer and few would be surprised to see Lo Celso among those cut loose.

Another squad player seemingly on the way out is right-back Emerson Royal.

The 26-year-old is a concrete target for AC Milan and Spurs have lined up another Brazil international as his direct replacement…

