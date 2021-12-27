Tottenham have reportedly been told that they can sign Lazio defender Manuel Lazzari for a bargain £17million in the January transfer window.

Spurs are one of a number of clubs linked with the right-wing-back, with Lazio’s Serie A rivals Bologna already said to have made an offer to snatch the player in the New Year.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding since moving to Rome in 2019. He is approaching 100 appearances for Lazio and has notched four goals and 10 assists in that time.

A right-winger by trade, the Italy international has been converted to a right-back under Maurizio Sarri.

His form since switching roles has alerted potential suitors. Indeed, La Lazio Siamo Noi claims that Bologna have already submitted a £6.75m bid.

However, Spanish outlet AS states that Tottenham have also registered their interest and have been told they can have the player for £17m.

Lazzari offers the attacking threat of a winger but also has solid defensive qualities. Those traits make him perfect for the right-wing-back role in north London.

Lazzari at threat to Emerson Royal

That position is currently occupied by summer signing Emerson Royal. However, recent reports have suggested that Conte wants a more attacking player in that role. That is something that the Brazilian is currently not offering much of.

Lazzari could also be added to the squad to provide competition for Royal. His addition would make sense, given that Conte is expected to try and offload Matt Doherty in January.

The former Wolves man has been a major disappointment since his arrival. Indeed, centre-back Japhet Tanganga has often been preferred ahead of him.

Offloading Doherty would open the door to a deal for Lazzari, who could also be used as attacking threat in a front three.

Tottenham closing in on Juventus duo

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a huge £59million double raid on Juventus in January, with Fabio Paratici looking to complete deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie.

A report from Calciomercato claims that McKennie and Kulusevski are expected to leave Juve and that Antonio Conte wants both players to bolster his squad in the New Year. While the links to the duo are not exactly new, it would appear that the chances of them actually signing have intensified.

Calcio reports that each player will command a fee of around €35million. That would mean an overall fee of around £59m for Daniel Levy to green light for the highly-rated duo.

USA star McKennie has been a target for clubs in England for some time, while Kulusevski is also wanted by Arsenal in January.

Conte is looking to strengthen his squad despite winning 14 points from an available 18 since taking charge.

McKennie would bolster Conte’s engine room, where AC Milan’s Franck Kessie also remains a target. As for Kulusevski, the Swede offers plenty of pace and the ability to play several attacking positions.

However, should Spurs complete the transfer of both players they could then miss out on their top striker target.

Vlahovic a Juve target

Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic has been on Paratici’s radar ever since the Italian joined the club last summer.

The prolific Serb is one of the hottest properties in European football, with several clubs chasing him. And one of those clubs is Juventus.

Indeed, Calcio adds that the funds generated from selling McKennie and Kulusevski will go towards landing Vlahovic.

That leaves Tottenham in a bit of a Catch-22 situation. It could be argued that signing a back-up for Harry Kane is more important than strengthening areas of the squad that are already well-stocked.

But judging by the report from Italy, a deal with Juventus for two of their first-teamers is imminent.

