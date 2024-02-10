Tottenham lead charge for thriving attacker thanks to great Daniel Levy relationship; achievable price tag emerges

Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign impressive Serie A forward Albert Gudmundsson, with chairman Daniel Levy tipped to use his strong Genoa connections to help strike a deal.

Tottenham have already dealt with Genoa twice in recent months, with Radu Dragusin and Djed Spence going in opposite directions during the January transfer window. Tottenham spent £25.7million to sign Dragusin from the Italian club, tying the centre-half down to a six-and-a-half-year contract.

Right-back Spence, meanwhile, has joined Genoa on loan until the end of the campaign. Genoa have the option to snare him permanently this summer for £8.5m, and the 23-year-old has suggested he would like to make that move a reality.

According to Italian source Calciomercato, those deals mean Tottenham and Genoa have a great working relationship, and it could see another exciting player arrive in North London.

Spurs were first linked with Gudmundsson in November and this latest update states they are leading the race to snap him up.

The second striker, who can also operate as a winger on either flank, was the subject of a €22m (£18.7m) bid from Genoa’s Italian rivals Fiorentina in the winter window.

DON’T MISS: Bids to fly in for Tottenham forward after one European league goes crazy for seven-goal star

This was rejected as Genoa have told Gudmundsson’s potential suitors they will only sell if a €30m (£25.7m) bid arrives. Fiorentina remain on the 26-year-old’s trail, though they are now at serious risk of missing out on him to Spurs.

Gudmundsson is a 35-time Iceland international who is enjoying a great season. His record stands at 11 goals and three assists in 23 appearances, including league strikes against Roma, Juventus and Bologna.

Tottenham eye Albert Gudmundsson deal

Spurs have sent scouts to watch the forward in action this term and they have seemingly returned positive reports, as he is high up in their thinking for the summer window.

While Spurs are not one of the richest clubs in the Premier League, they can easily match Gudmundsson’s £25.7m price tag, as shown by them spending that amount on Dragusin last month. Gudmundsson’s fee could end up being great value for money if he goes on to make a big impact in the Prem.

Although, the former PSV man will have to work extremely hard to start under Ange Postecoglou on a regular basis. James Maddison currently operates in the central attacking midfield role behind Richarlison, and the Englishman has been fantastic since his summer move from Leicester City.

READ MORE: Postecoglou warned elite Tottenham star will become latest Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ amid big Liverpool comparison