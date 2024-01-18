League champions ready to sign fallen Tottenham star, as fifth and sixth major Spurs exits take shape

Napoli are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this month and a report has detailed when talks are likely to gather pace, while another major Spurs exit is on the cusp of completion.

Hojbjerg, 28, cost £15m prior to add-ons when signed from Southampton back in the summer of 2020. The combative Dane was a favourite of former bosses Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. However, Hojbjerg has slid down the pecking order since Ange Postecoglou took charge.

The Aussie’s go-to midfield pairing is Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr. As such, Hojbjerg has been afforded just five starts in the Premier League this term and many of those have only arisen due to Sarr and/or Bissouma being absent.

Hojbjerg was a transfer target for Fulham last summer as Marco Silva sought to line up a replacement for Joao Palhinha.

However, when Hojbjerg snubbed the chance to play more regularly at Fulham, the Cottagers pulled the plug on Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich.

Now, according to the Telegraph, Hojbjerg could be on the move just six months later.

Napoli want Hojbjerg; late-window fireworks expected

They state reigning Serie A champions Napoli have registered their interest amid a desire to strengthen their central midfield ranks this month.

Fulham’s Sasa Lukic is also on their radar, though Hojbjerg is their preferred target.

Napoli are eagerly awaiting the green light from Spurs and the Telegraph state Hojbjerg’s future will be determined at the tail-end of the month.

Sarr (Senegal) and Bissouma (Mali) are both currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As such, Hojbjerg is unlikely to be sold until the back end of the window, at which point Sarr and Bissouma may have already returned pending the progress of their respective countries.

Whether Tottenham give the go-ahead to Napoli may also depend on whether they’re able to sign a new central midfielder of their own.

The Independent stated signing a midfielder this month will complete Tottenham’s business having already strengthened in defence with Radu Dragusin and in attack with Timo Werner.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher remains Tottenham’s No 1 target and Chelsea are open to selling for the right price. The magic number is understood to be £50m.

According to Football Insider, the deal is difficult to make, though Spurs are holding talks nonetheless.

Another loan exit agreed

Elsewhere, another major Tottenham exit is close to crossing the line.

Focusing solely on established first-team players, Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Djed Spence (Genoa – loan), Eric Dier (Bayern Munich) and Sergio Reguilon (Brentford – loan) have all departed this month.

That tally will soon swell to five with Japhet Tanganga primed to join Championship side Millwall on a six-month loan.

The centre-half, 24, had spent the first half of the season loaned to German side Augsburg. However, Tanganga failed to make a single appearance for the club and was recalled on Wednesday.

Tanganga will now head to Millwall to see out the season and per Fabrizio Romano, the deal will NOT contain an option to buy.

Tanganga will become major exit No 5, while Hojbjerg could bring the total to a half dozen later this month. Bryan Gil is another who could make way before the January window closes its doors.

