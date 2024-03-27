Tottenham leapfrog Arsenal in race for £50m Prem star identified as the perfect ‘Postecoglou player’

Tottenham have been tipped to beat Arsenal to Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham have reportedly jumped ahead of Arsenal in the race for Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who could leave the City Ground this summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo is facing the prospect of losing several players due to Forest’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Forest have already been deducted four points for one PSR breach – which they are appealing – and reportedly risk a second charge next season should they not generate significant funds this summer.

They paid around £25m (not including add-ons) to sign Gibbs-White from Wolves in 2022 and he has established himself as one of the club’s most important players.

The 24-year-old has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and making five assists in the process.

Gibbs-White is one of Forest’s most creative players and it would be a major blow for them to lose him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that Arsenal hold an interest in Gibbs-White, but it seems that Tottenham could scupper Mikel Arteta’s plan to bring him in.

Tottenham now favourites to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are now ‘leading’ the race for Gibbs-White and have moved into ‘pole position’ for the Forest star.

It’s claimed that Spurs’ scouts have been ‘watching him closely’ for two years and have been ‘very impressed’ by his progression and performances.

The report adds that Tottenham believe Gibbs-White is an ‘Ange Postecoglou player’ and would fit perfectly into his system at the North London club.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Postecoglou is looking to bring in a new midfielder this summer who can contribute in attack and compete with James Maddison for a starting spot.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher – who could leave Stamford Bridge this summer amid a contract dispute – is Postecoglou’s top target.

However, it seems that if Tottenham miss out on the England international then they are ready to swoop in for Gibbs-White as an alternative.

Despite Forest’s FFP issues, they are unlikely to sell Gibbs-White on the cheap this summer due to the level of interest in him.

Outlets have suggested that Tottenham would have to pay around £50m to lure the attacking midfielder away from the City Ground this summer.

It will be interesting to see whether Spurs are willing to match that price tag. If they don’t, Arsenal or his other suitors West Ham could swoop in for Gibbs-White.

