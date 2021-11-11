Leeds United have been namechecked as a potential suitor for a thrilling winger whose transfer would make Tottenham the big winners, per a report.

Marcus Edwards is a name Tottenham fans had high hopes for. However, the tricky winger never made the grade in north London. Instead, he signed for Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães in 2019 following the conclusion of loan spells in the Championship and Eredivisie.

Since moving to Portugal, Edwards has showcased why he was so highly thought of at Spurs. The 22-year-old has become a regular starter with Vitória and is beginning to attract growing interest in the market.

That’s according to Sport Witness who provide updates from two Portuguese newspapers. In doing so, they outline how despite Leeds being linked, it could be Tottenham who are ultimately the big winners.

Firstly Portuguese outlet O Jogo claim Vitória do ‘not rule out selling Edwards in January.’

Edwards can operate on both flanks in the forward line and has been a regular starter in recent seasons.

Nonetheless, an offer they ‘can’t refuse’ would, as the phrase suggests, be difficult to turn down.

Fellow newspaper Jornal de Notícias take it a step further. They note his transfer has the potential to ‘shake European football’ and would now command a far higher fee than the €10m that was touted over the summer.

Greek powerhouse Olympiacos are cited as a potential suitor, along with Portuguese pair FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon. But from an English perspective, Leeds’ interest is the most eye-catching.

The Whites have notably struggled in front of goal this season. Aside from Raphinha, none of their forward line have hit the ground running.

Edwards is reportedly protected by a €50m release clause, though it’s acknowledged he is unlikely to go for that much. However, Tottenham will be hoping Vitoria generate a significant fee with Spurs in line to receive 50 percent of any sale.

That would give Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici a tidy windfall from which to add to their own moves in the January window and beyond.

Lloris chapter closing as Conte identifies upgrade

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on bringing a new goalkeeper to Tottenham, with Ajax stopper Andre Onana high on his shortlist.

Current No 1 Huge Lloris’ contract runs out at the end of the season and there has so far been no indication that a new deal will be signed. To that end, Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici are already lining-up potential replacements – with Onana one of them.

A report in the Daily Express claims that Conte has informed Paratici that he wants to bring in the Cameroon international.

The 25-year-old has missed the last nine months of action. He was banned by UEFA for testing positive for the forbidden substance, Furosemide.

Ajax claimed Onana took his wife’s medicine by mistake. The sentence was then reduced by three months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

His deal with Ajax comes to an end at the culmination of this season. And the report adds that a new contract is highly unlikely.

Spurs will, however, face competition for his signature, with Newcastle also keen on the stopper. Arsenal have also been linked in the past, although Aaron Ramsdale’s emergence has put paid to that.

