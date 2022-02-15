Tottenham could reportedly soon announce an official coaching role for serial winner Yaya Toure after he was once again spotted at a Spurs Under-23s game.

Sky Sports reported last December that the former Manchester City skipper was working alongside Tottenham backroom staff members Dean Rastrick and Chris Powell to gain coaching experience on an informal basis.

The 38-year-old hung up his boots at the beginning of 2020 after a disappointing spell at Greek giants Olympiacos.

Since then he has been cutting his coaching teeth at Olimpik Donetsk in Ukraine and Akhmat Grozny in Russia.

But Toure has now moved back to London and is currently working at Hotspur Way.

Antonio Conte, who knows he needs to bring a winning mentality to the club, already has Cristian Stellini, Gianluca Conte, Costantino Coratti, Gian Piero Ventrone, Stefano Bruno and Ryan Mason on his coaching team.

But there is a feeling that a player of the pedigree of Traore just being around could be a useful addition.

Third straight defeat for Tottenham hands over initiative Wolves 0-2 win at Tottenham means Spurs have lost three in a row and two home games this week. Could it prove a decisive slip in the Champions League race?

Football Insider’s John Wenham revealed that he spotted Toure watching Tottenham’s U-23s side playing against Crystal Palace U23s.

Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of worst-ever goal drought – where would it rank among Europe’s other top strikers?

No official word on Toure yet

He said: “I was at the Tottenham Under 23s game against Crystal Palace at Hotspur Way last week. There were quite a few noteworthy people there actually. I spotted Yaya Toure.

“He’s still here, in a full training kit as well. There has been no official announcement from the club regarding any position for him.

“He’s obviously decided to stay on at the club after his two-week trial period.

“It was good to see him speaking to some of the players before and after the game.

“We’ll have to keep an eye out to see if the club announces an official role for him soon.”

Toure is currently working towards getting his A-Licence so would not be part of the first-team set-up.

However, their is a strong possibility of him developing with Spurs and eventually moving up to work alongside Conte.

READ MORE: Levy told to stop dawdling and deliver for Tottenham, as sensational £150m-plus Conte signings tipped