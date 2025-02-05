Tottenham are planning to bring Leroy Sane back to the Premier League, with a report claiming that Spurs are already in talks as chairman Daniel Levy plans a smart deal with Bayern Munich’s stance on keeping the winger also being revealed.

Sane has been on the books of Bayern since 2020 when he joined from Manchester City. Described as “an incredible player” by Man City manager Pep Guardiola, the winger has won the Bundesliga title thrice with the Bavarian giants so far and has been an important player for the German club over the years.

The 29-year-old winger, who won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup once and the EFL Cup on three occasions during his time at Man City, is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham chairman Levy is trying to take advantage of this situation and is looking to bring the winger to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a free agent at the end of the season.

Spurs have emerged as one of the main interested parties in a deal for Sane and are already in talks with the Germany international over a move in the summer of 2025.

Tottenham are looking to strengthen their attack for next season, and signing a player of Sane’s quality and calibre would be a “real coup” for the north London club, according to the report.

Sane knows the Premier League inside out, and having been a huge success at Man City, Tottenham believe that he would make the current team better.

The Germany international has scored seven goals and given two assists in 26 matches in all competitions so far this season, as Bayern sit six at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern Munich’s stance on Leroy Sane

Tottenham’s quest to sign Sane as a free agent in the summer of 2025 could be spoilt by Bayern’s desire to keep the winger.

Fichajes has reported that Bayern want Sane to put pen to paper on a new contract and are concerned that they have not been able to convince him to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarian giants are also concerned that Sane could leave as a free agent at the end of the season, which would be bad from a business perspective.

Bayern paid Man City £54.8m in transfer fees for Sane when they signed him in the summer of 2020.

Latest Tottenham news: Cardoso hopes, Tel revelation

Sane is not the only player that Tottenham are keen on signing in the summer of 2025.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Tottenham are in pole position for Johnny Cardoso.

Although Cardoso has signed a new contract with his club Real Betis, Spurs are still insistent on bringing the 20-year-old USA international midfielder to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham saw off competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United for the signing Mathys Tel in the winter transfer window.

Tel joined Tottenham on loan from Bayern after initially rejecting a move to the north London club.

The young striker has revealed that Wilson Odobert convinced him to move to Spurs.

Tel said: “He told me ‘come, you have to come here. Wilson, he’s my friend, I’ve played with him with the French team, and he said, ‘come, this is a great team, you will see’.

“We are good friends. I come from Paris, him too, and we have a good relationship.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been urged to sign Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi.

Former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood believes that the 24-year-old England international centre-back would be a good signing for north London club.

