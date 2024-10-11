Lethal goalscoring midfielder emerges on Tottenham radar as Ange looks for different dimension

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a move for highly-rated Viktoria Plzen midfielder Pavel Sulc in 2025 but will have to beat off a number of rivals to get the deal done.

Midfield was an area of the pitch with a high turnover of players over the summer in north London as Ange Postecoglou looked to offload a number of fringe men.

Tanguy Ndombele was released from his contract, while Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso were both sold and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was loaned out to French side Marseille.

To fill out the numbers, Lucas Bergvall finally arrived from Sweden having spent the second half of last season back on loan in his homeland, while Archie Gray was signed in a £30m deal from Leeds United.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou has always been keen on bringing in one more in January though, having missed out on the likes of Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Atalanta star Ederson over the summer.

But now a report from TBRFootball claims that Tottenham are potentially looking to win the race for Czech Republic international Sulc.

The 23-year-old scored a remarkable 22 goals and added a further eight assists last season and has already notched six times and laid on another three this term.

That sort of form has seen Sulc emerge as one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in Europe, and that sort of goalscoring threat from midfield would give Postecoglou something he does not currently have in his squad.

READ MORE ➡️ Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2024: Man Utd in top four, Liverpool in 16th…

Spurs facing plethora of rivals for Sulc

Tottenham will have it all their own way in the chase for the Czech star though, will clubs across Europe all lining up to try and secure signature.

The report adds that both Manchester City and Aston Villa are showing interest from the Premier League, while Napoli, Atalanta, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen have all been sending scouts to watch the player.

Add in the fact that Plzen manager Miroslav Koubek has already admitted he will not stand in the player’s way if a suitable offer comes in, and there could be a bidding war brewing come the new year.

At this stage, it’s not reported how much Plzen are asking for the player, although it will certainly be a lot less than Crystal Palace are demanding for another Spurs attacking midfield target target in Eberechi Eze.

He is currently valued at €8million on Transfermarkt, but given his age, goalscoring capabilities and the sheer number of clubs chasing him that figure will surely increase quite dramatically.

Latest Tottenham transfer news

Fabrizio Romano has shared an important update on Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, who continues to be heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid since the summer transfer window shut.

There have been rumours regarding there being a release clause in the player’s contract which Real Madrid could look to activate, but Italian transfer expert Romano has now dismissed any such reports.

Meanwhile, Napoli boss Antonio Conte has been told he needs to prioritise experience by signing Real Madrid great Sergio Ramos rather than Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin.

The centre-back only joined Tottenham in January, though the fact he is not a regular starter under Ange Postecoglou has supposedly given Napoli hope that they can capture him.

IN FOCUS – Who is Tottenham midfield target Pavel Sulc?

Pavel Sulc is being tipped to join Tottenham

by Nathan Egerton

January 2019 – Sulc got his first taste of first-team football by joining second division side Vysocina Jihlava on a six-month loan deal.

July 2019 – After registering three goals and six assists in 16 appearances, he joined first division side SFC Opava on loan.

January 2020 – The attacking midfielder went out on loan again and joined Ceske Budejovice on a one-year deal.

January 2021 – Sulc made his senior debut for Viktoria Plzen, starting in a 0-0 draw with FK Pribram.

March 2021 – He represented the Czech Republic in the group stage at the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship but they didn’t reach the knockout stages.

June 2022 – He joined FK Jablonec on a season-long loan deal and went on to register five goals and five assists in 34 appearances for the club.

August 2023 – Sulc remained at Viktoria Plzen for the 2023/24 season and scored his first career hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Ceske Budejovice.

March 2024 – He made his senior debut for the Czech Republic, starting in a 2-1 win over Norway.

May 2024 – He won the Viktoria Plzen Fans’ Player of the Year award in 2023/24 after registering 22 goals and eight assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

June 2024 – Sulc made his first appearance at a major international tournament, starting in the 2-1 defeat to Portugal at Euro 2024.

September 2024 – The 23-year-old scored his first senior goals for the Czech Republic, netting twice in a 3-2 victory against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League.

He also marked his Europa League group stage debut with a goal in a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt

DON’T MISS ➡️ 10 superstars out of contract in 2025: Vital Liverpool trio, Man City legend and Ballon d’Or winner