Levy buckles as Tottenham commit to agreed January transfer despite unexpected twist

Tottenham Hotspur will allow Ivan Perisic to join Hajduk Split on a free transfer in January, according to a report that has explained why his recent injury has made the move ‘even easier’ for the Croatian side to complete.

On Monday, Tottenham confirmed they have agreed to sign Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk when he turns 18. It has been speculated for a while that a consequence of the deal could be Perisic returning to his hometown club, for whom he never got to make his senior debut after developing in their academy.

However, any thoughts of what the future holds for Perisic have been put on the backburner after he suffered a serious injury recently. Nevertheless, that blow may have played into Hajduk’s hands, according to reports in Croatia.

Sportske Novosti claims it has now become ‘even easier’ for Hajduk to sign Perisic in January, since Spurs can no longer class him as part of their plans while he is sidelined.

Despite his upcoming period of inactivity, Hajduk are still willing to facilitate his emotional homecoming. Furthermore, it is claimed that Spurs had already agreed to give Perisic to them for free before his ACL injury.

Chairman Daniel Levy is said to have kept his word after Perisic’s absence began, which means Tottenham remain committed to letting Hajduk have the 34-year-old at the next opportunity.

Out of contract at the end of the season anyway, Perisic would be permitted to move to Hajduk on a free transfer, the report suggests.

Now, there is a feeling that Hajduk could be an even more suitable next step for him, since they would support his recovery and allow him to get back up to speed quickly when the time comes.

All that remains is for the deal to be signed off, but all parties seem willing for it to happen. Indeed, beyond the agreement between the two clubs, returning to his hometown team has remained a dream way for Perisic to wind down his career.

The veteran wide man has played for clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich across his career, while also establishing himself as a long-serving representative of his national team.

Perisic may have played his last game for Tottenham

Since following the since-departed Antonio Conte to Tottenham last year, Perisic has played 50 times for his current club, providing 14 assists but scoring only once.

Present boss Ange Postecoglou used him in all six matches he was available for before his injury, but his only start was in their Carabao Cup clash with Fulham.

If the information from Sportske Novosti is accurate, Perisic might never play for Tottenham again, since it would take a miracle for him to recover before any pre-arranged January transfer.

Indeed, the report claims even his potential next club don’t know if they would be able to use him this season, but they are ready to bring him home regardless, hoping that he could either provide a late boost to their season or finally be ready to fulfil his long-held desire next term.

