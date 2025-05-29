Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on an impressive double midfield deal as the club push for a significant revamp of their engine room this summer, while hopes of a third signing have also improved.

While doubts continue to surround the future of Ange Postecoglou in north London – despite the club winning their first trophy in 17 years under the Australian – transfer plans are still pushing forward.

Playmaking-wise Tottenham are in good hands with the likes of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall all able to play as a No.10 but they remain without any bite in a midfield that has failed to protect an unstable defence all season long.

Yves Bissouma, who is considered as the club’s best defensive midfield pivot, is expected to be sold this summer after failing to reach anything like the heights he did during his impressive spell at Brighton. Speculation also continues surrounding Rodrigo Bentancur’s future in north London, with Atletico Madrid known to be massive admirers of the Uruguay star.

To that end, a fresh report from GiveMeSport transfer insider Dean Jones, via Patreon, states that Daniel Levy is pushing to bring in two new midfielders over the coming weeks in the form of Johnny Cardoso and Angel Gomes.

USA international Cardoso is poised to arrive in a £21million deal from Real Betis after an agreement was struck last summer following Giovani Lo Celso’s return to the LaLiga club.

Fresh from the Europa Conference League final defeat to Chelsea, Cardoso will give Tottenham’s midfield the grit they have been striving for since Postecoglou’s arrival.

Gomes, meanwhile, will walk away from Lille on a free transfer this summer and Spurs have been pushing for his signing for some time – along with his former club Manchester United.

The England international has struggled for consistency in France this season after enduring a number of injury issues, having notched eight assists the previous campaign to showcase his talents.

Adding both players to the Tottenham midfield mix would certainly give whoever is manager next season better options to pick from as Spurs look to bounce back from a disastrous domestic campaign that saw them finish 17th in the Premier League.

Tel drops hint over Tottenham future

Meanwhile, the report adds that Tottenham are still pursuing a deal for current loanee Mathys Tel and hope to get a transfer wrapped up soon.

The French forward arrived on loan in January and while he largely struggled to make a mark in north London, Tel clearly did enough to warrant Spurs trying to negotiate a cut-price permanent deal rather than the agreed £45.7million option that has been on the table.

And speaking after the season finale against Brighton, the Bayern Munich attacker dropped a clear hint that he could be lining up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again next term.

Talking to Spurs’ in-house media team, Tel said: “Tottenham is a big family with the fans, with everybody else.

“Tottenham is not just a club, it is everything for us. We have to keep going and win more trophies.”

Tel only scored three goals and provided just one assist during his time with the club, but there is a growing feeling that if Tottenham can negotiate a lower asking price for the player then they will try get a deal over the line.

