Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will hand manager Antonio Conte three January signings but do so in a typically “shrewd” way, according to one pundit.

Conte has got his Spurs reign off to a solid start, remaining unbeaten from his three games so far. What’s more, he has won two of those, the most recent his first Premier League victory in his new role.

Tottenham struggled in the first half against Leeds on Sunday. However, they showed spirit to come from behind and claim a 2-1 win in north London.

As Conte learns more about his squad, though, he will have his eyes on the January transfer window.

Talk has already emerged about potential Tottenham departures in January. Indeed, midfielder Harry Winks has transfer interest from Newcastle.

As for who could come in, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Juventus’ Weston McKennie are reported targets.

According to Danny Mills, though, Spurs chairman Levy will be shrewd – as he always is – in giving Conte an exciting look into his future at Tottenham.

“You do know that Daniel Levy is in charge of the purse strings!” the pundit told Football Insider when asked about the club’s potential transfer dealings.

“I don’t think Conte will spend big in January, he might get one signing and a couple of loans with a view to permanent deals. That will be about it.

“Daniel Levy is a shrewd operator, we know how careful he is with the purse strings. He’s not about to go and start splashing the cash and throwing that around.

“Everyone knows a club that has money and wants to buy means the prices will go up and the prices will be inflated in January.

“It’s often better to wait until the end of the season. Also, integrating them mid-season is never easy either.”

Conte reveals how Tottenham overcame Leeds

Daniel James put Leeds ahead on the stroke of half time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

However, goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon helped Spurs claim all three points.

Conte said: “I said to my players this is a point to start. If we want to build on this.

“The feeling of the crowd depends on us. In the first half we didn’t play well, we lost many tackles. Maybe to concede the goal in the last minute of the first half was good. At half-time the players showed me they could win this game.

“In the second half I corrected the situation. I look at the stats and Leeds are the best in the league for running. In the second half we beat them in intensity.

“We won the game, we deserved to win. We played attractive football and the crowd was with us. We have the confidence, it’s a great feeling. We want to keep changing, we want to change everything.”

Tottenham return to action on Thursday when facing Mura in the Europa Conference League.