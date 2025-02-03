Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has managed to secure an all-important option to buy in the club’s loan deal to sign exciting attacker Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich which was completed late on deadline day.

Spurs had previously been willing to spend €60m (£50m) on the 19-year-old French forward during initial talks last week, only for the player to initially them down.

However, after Manchester United backed out of a move of their own for Tel, the Bayern star made a U-turn and will now be a key member of Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit Tottenham squad for the remaining months of the season.

In terms of the option to buy that has been negotiated, it’s reported that it will be for £45m (€55m) and that Tel will sign a six-year deal if the option is activated at the end of the season.

The teenage forward will wear the No.11 shirt.

Dawson, Carragher impressed with Tel deal

Meanwhile, former Spurs defender Michael Dawson was delighted to see his old club get a quality signing over the line after worrying times in north London.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Dawson said: “It’s an amazing U-turn, maybe he’s been sounding everything out and seeing what the best option is for him. He’s only 19 and his game-time has been limited this season. But it’s a great fit – ideal for the football Ange Postecoglou wants to play.

“He’s a young, hungry, talented player and he can operate across the frontline. It’s a good deal and a no-brainer for Spurs. They have been plagued by injuries and this is a much-needed and positive signing for them.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has also given his take on the transfer and whether or not he thinks it’s a good deal for Tottenham and the player himself.

Carragher added: “It doesn’t look like Tel had too many options. To be fair to the lad, if Arsenal and Manchester United were there you would probably pick those clubs ahead of Tottenham. I could understand that.

“The fact that Tottenham are getting him on loan now, I think that’s a good deal for both teams. He can get a look at Tottenham, Tottenham can get a look at him – a young player with potential.

“He hasn’t played too much football at Bayern Munich at all. If he settles in well at Tottenham, he will get definitely lots of chances. They creates chances and scores goals, they are one of the most exciting teams in the league.

“So I think this move works for player and the club. He obviously fell out of favour at Bayern Munich, he didn’t get the minutes he would have liked. So this works for everybody.”

STATS: Mathys Tel at Bayern Munich