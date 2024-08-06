Tottenham have reportedly set a huge valuation on key centre-back Cristian Romero as links to Spanish giants Real Madrid refuse to go away this summer.

The Argentina international is said to be viewed as a perfect alternative to French defender Leny Yoro after Real recently lost out to Manchester United in the chase for the teenage talent.

However, Romero was a target for the LaLiga heavyweights before their chase in Yoro and it appears that interest remains intact as the clock ticks down on the window closing on August 30.

Real know, though, that they are in for a tough negotiation with Daniel Levy for a player who Tottenham have zero intention of selling.

Indeed, Ange Postecoglou is a massive fan of the World Cup and Copa America winner, making him one of his vice-captains alongside James Maddison when he took the helm in north London last summer.

According to an update from Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe, who was speaking Last Word on Spurs podcast), Levy has laid down a huge marker to Real in their pursuit of the player.

It’s reported that the Spurs chairman has told Carlo Ancelotti’s men that they must pay £150m (€175m) if they want to sign the 26-year-old, who remains under contract for another three years.

Romero is also a huge fan favourite in north London, despite his disciplinary issues at times, and any sale would likely cause uproar at the Premier League club.

Romero not pushing for Tottenham exit

The player himself also recently revealed that he is more than happy with life at Tottenham, having been at the club since 2021 after penning an initial loan deal at the club before a permanent switch.

Romero told ESPN F90: “I always strive to play at my best. I have a lot of respect for Tottenham. They’ve always given me a lot of support here, so I like playing here. I don’t think about other clubs or their possibilities.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about a possible move, but I’m calm. At my club I play differently to the national team, more forward. I still have years left in Europe and I want to see where I can go.

“Hopefully this year we can win a title at Tottenham.”

As for Real, their chase for another central big-money central defender does appear somewhat odd given that they Antonio Rudiger’s excellent form last season and the expectation that Eder Militao will get back to his best after a long injury last season.

The search is still on for a replacement for veteran star Nacho Fernandez, although potentially spending €175m on Romero makes little to no sense for the reigning LaLiga champions.

Romero is now due back in Tottenham training ahead of the new season, with Postecoglou’s men heading to newly-promoted Leicester City for their Premier League opener on Monday August 19.