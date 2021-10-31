Tottenham’s upcoming clash with Everton will prove crucial for manager Nuno Espirito Santo following the defeat to Manchester United, according to a report.

Spurs got themselves into deeper Premier League trouble on Saturday by losing 3-0 at home. The north London side looked to have turned a corner a few weeks back, with three wins in a row.

However, only one win in four now means that the pressure is firmly back on Nuno.

Following squad troubles with the international break, the manager insisted that his side would get back on track. While they did that for a period, they have again encountered poor form.

His players, including captain Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier, have said that they have belief in the team’s plan.

However, the 3-0 defeat to Man Utd was not only a poor result for their defence. They failed to register a shot on target and they have not done so for two hours and 16 minutes of football.

The Sunday Telegraph now reports that Nuno is ‘facing a battle to keep his job’.

Up next is a Europa Conference League match against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday. Still, the newspaper says that next Sunday’s clash with Everton will prove more crucial.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not considering immediate change in the dugout. Instead, he will give the manager time to try and turn his side’s form around.

However, Nuno is under increasing pressure, not just from his superiors.

Some fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday chanted “We want Nuno out” after Marcus Rashford made it 3-0.

Nuno faces up to Tottenham boos

Asked about the fans’ reaction in his post-match press conference, Nuno looked towards the next game and a chance to improve.

He said: “I’m only thinking about the next training session. There are no words that are going to solve this situation.

“The booing and disappointment of the fans is understandable. When they don’t see the team they expect, the team that should play, and I truly believe that we are better than what we showed today, they are going to boo.

“They are going to boo. It’s up to us to change the mood.”

Tottenham are unable to take the pressure off themselves on Thursday, as they sit third in Group G in the Europa Conference League after a 1-0 defeat to Vitesse last time out.

