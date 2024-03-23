Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is being tipped to sell Richarlison this summer, acccording to an in-the-know Spurs source, and with the Brazilian star’s next destination now also coming to light.

The attacker has cut a divisive figure since switching to north London from Everton in summer 2022 in a deal that cost an initial £50m, but will rise to £60m if all bonuses are met. That will make the 26-year-old – expected to lead the line on Saturday evening as England host Brazil in a prestigious friendly at Wembley – the club’s costliest-ever signing, beating the £54m paid to Lyon for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

After a lukewarm first season at the club in which Richarlison managed just three goals in 35 appearances, the attacker has found his feet under the management of Ange Postecoglou, where he has so far netted 11 times in 27 appearances so far; not a bad return at all.

However, he has never quite won over the Tottenham faithful, who generally see the forward as something of a frustrating figure.

DON’T MISS ~ Tottenham striker search: Dream signing, realistic options and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed

And amid claims Spurs are casting their eyes over a more regular source of goals next season, it’s been reported of late that Spurs chairman Levy is willing to consider the exit of the 48-times capped Brazil star to help fund the signing of a new summer signing.

To that end, rumours of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia have begun to gather pace in recent weeks as the Gulf State nation plot the next phase of their quest to attract more big names to play in their Pro-League.

As a result, Levy could soon be offered the chance to potentially get all his money back on the 100-goal star.

Levy willing to sell Tottenham star for right money, expert claims

According to Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Tottenham podcast, he believes there is a strong chance that Levy will cash in on Richarlison if the chance arises this summer.

“I’m intrigued to see what happens with Richarlison this summer. All the indications seem to be that there could be another bid coming in from a Saudi club,” Gold began.

“Let’s say you get your money back, £60m, would you take it?”

In light of that claim, former Tottenham employee Bryan Gold believes a move to Saudi Arabia would suit all parties if a firm bid comes in for his services.

“I think Tottenham would accept a bid for Richarlison,” he told Tottenham News.

“If it is the kind of money we have seen the Saudi clubs spend in the past, that could spell good news for Daniel Levy.

“I also think the move would suit Richarlison down to the ground. For me, he would be far better suited in Saudi than he would be at Tottenham next season.

“This move could also finance another big move for Tottenham in the summer.”

Richarlison’s contract at Spurs still has over three more years to run and is not due to expire until June 30, 2027.

READ MORE: Tottenham gifted open goal signing with PSR concerns forcing Aston Villa to sell £50m man