Tottenham are in ‘advanced talks’ with AC Milan over signing Fikayo Tomori in a deal worth around £25 million, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been ravaged by injuries this season, with Tottenham regularly being without more than 10 players at a time.

The defence has been hit particularly hard, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, and Destiny Udogie all sidelined for parts of the campaign.

That has meant 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray has had to fill in at centre-back and full-back on frequent occasions and he may be without defensive partner Radu Dragusin for a while after he suffered an injury against Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday.

Tomori has struggled for game time this season at Milan and now the north London outfit are making their move for the England international.

According to TEAMtalk transfer expert Fraser Fletcher, Daniel Levy’s side are progressing in their £25m (€30m, $31m) pursuit of the 27-year-old – whose contract expires in 2027.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Spurs now in advanced talks for Fikayo Tomori. Deal worth around £25 million (including add-ons) at advanced stage with Milan. #THFC @TEAMtalk.”

Fletcher adds that while talks between the two teams are progressing, Tomori still has to agree to the move.

DON’T MISS: Leeds, Tottenham sent strong message on Archer, Dibling deals as Southampton make position clear

Tottenham’s defensive woes

Just as Van de Ven returned to action after several months out on Thursday, his replacement Dragusin lasted just 15 minutes before succumbing to injury.

After the 3-0 win over Elfsborg, Postecoglou said: “We’ve got to let it settle down. We’ll get some more information over the weekend. He’s (unlikely to be) involved this weekend, at the moment. We’ll have to wait to see the extent of it.

“Hard to tell (the extent of the injury). It’s a knee (issue), (but we’ve) got to let it settle down. Always a concern when it’s a knee injury, but we have to wait and see.”

Incidentally, former Chelsea man Tomori – who helped the Rossoneri win Serie A in 2022 – started the season in Milan’s backline but has found game time limited in recent months as he has fallen down the pecking order.

But he still seems committed to the cause for the Serie A team ahead of the transfer window shutting on February 3.

He said this week: “I’m always available to play wherever the coach (Sergio Conceicao) wants me, we spoke yesterday about my role: what I have to do, where I have to be. I’m excited, as always I will do everything for the team.”

Tottenham transfer roundup: £50m bid fails, Tel alternative

Wantaway Bayern Munich talent Mathys Tel has reportedly rejected a move to Tottenham despite the two teams agreeing a £50m (€60m , $62m) deal.

That has opened the door for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa to pursue the 19-year-old with more gusto.

With the Tel transfer looking dead and buried, Spurs may turn to Noah Okafor from AC Milan – who has been put up for sale.

The 24-year-old is still available after RB Leipzig’s move for him collapsed earlier in the winter window.

Moreover, TEAMtalk also revealed that Southampton have no intention of letting Tottenham-linked Tyler Dibling leave halfway through the season.

Two clubs before