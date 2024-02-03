Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: Ange Postecoglou cracks Tottenham joke as five transfer moves are explained

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has had his say about Lewis Hamilton move from McLaren to Ferrari

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has cracked a joke about unquestionably the biggest transfer of the week and Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One switch from McLaren to Ferrari, after revealing his take on arguably the least memorable deadline day in history.

Premier League clubs spent a combined £85m on permanent transfers this month, significantly down on the £800m-plus splashed out at the same time last year and with only seven of 20 clubs making permanent transfers. Of those who did do some business, Tottenham were arguably the most active of all, having announced three arrivals.

Indeed, boss Ange Postecoglou struck early in the window, doing a deal to bring Timo Werner in from RB Leipzig. The Germany forward, who has quickly made an impact in N17, has signed for a loan fee of around €5m (£4.3m) which has the option to be made into a permanent €15m (£12.8m) move over the summer.

He was soon followed in by Romania defender Radu Dragusin, who will ultimately cost a deal worth up to €30m (£25.7m) and after the departing Genoa man opted for north London ahead of rival interest from Bayern Munich.

Spurs, though, have already been told how Dragusin’s stay will only be a short one and that the player is destined to one day play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

And while transfer deadline day turned out to be something of a damp squib, there was still time for Tottenham to pull off arguably the most exciting move of the month after they beat Barcelona to the signing of Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall in a deal reportedly worth £8.5m.

Postecoglou makes gag about Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari

With football in general having an unusually quiet deadline day, the thunder was very much stolen by Formula One and the huge news that the most-successful driver in history, Hamilton, will leave McLaren at the end of the 2024 season and hook up with the biggest name in the sport – Ferrari.

That news generated significant interest with our sister site, Planet F1, all over it. This piece here about the remarkable 36-hour timeline behind Hamilton’s shock move is a must-read for fans of the sport.

Now Tottenham boss Postecoglou could not resist a cheeky gag about the switch, with the Spurs boss teasing fans about the signing that got away for his side.

Teasing a missed opportunity for his club, Postecoglou opened his press conference to preview Saturday’s clash at Everton, with a bit of a tease for supporters of his club.

Referring to deadline day, Postecoglou said: “The only disappointing one for us was that I felt there was a good opportunity for us, but the club didn’t feel it was right and he ended up going elsewhere. He went to Ferrari instead…..

“I got you all going there, didn’t I? I felt you needed something after a bit of a flat day on Thursday.”

Postecoglou gives insight into six Tottenham transfers

The Aussie’s joke went down a storm among their fans who have absolutely fallen in love with both his brand of football and his relaxed take on the game, bringing some often all-too-missed humour into the game.

However, in getting down to some serious business, Postecoglou did instead give a deep analysis of the transfers Tottenham did actually manage to pull off – and it seems the Spurs coach was more than happy with his business over the month.

In total, Spurs made three signings, counting Bergvall, while also managing to move on a number of fringe players on loan deals.

“We had clear objectives. We had a gap at centre-back after letting Davinson Sanchez go and getting Radu in was great.

“Getting Timo early also excellent. We’ve had injuries with Sonny [Heung-min Son] away, and already he’s made a contribution. If we left it to the last day it takes time to settle. Both have settled well.

“With outgoings, we got some good loans. With Alejo [Alejo Veliz] it’s great for him to get game time at a good club [Sevilla]. Also players like Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine [both to Plymouth] got good loans.”

Spurs, however, did not manage to get a desire midfield signing over the line. Those chances appeared to go up in smoke once Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it clear that he was going nowhere and Spurs’ prospects of getting the Dane off the books were ended.

