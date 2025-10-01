Liverpool’s top centre-back target remains Marc Guehi but Tottenham could swoop in and beat them to his signature in a dramatic twist, with a report revealing why Thomas Frank is keen to bring him in.

The Reds came very close to signing the Crystal Palace star after reaching an £35million agreement with the Eagles, before the deal collapsed in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Guehi, 25, was keen to complete the switch to Anfield but has performed admirably for Palace this season, and captained his side to victory over Liverpool last weekend.

Liverpool still view Guehi as a top target amid the uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate, but reports suggest that Tottenham could scupper their plan to sign him.

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are ‘leading contenders’ to sign the England international with a January move to the London side a concrete possibility.

Palace are said to be ‘open to offers’ given that Guehi has entered the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park and is unlikely to pen an extension.

Spurs are planning to strengthen their defensive options this winter, and Guehi is seen as an ‘attractive, cost-effective option’. Frank believes Guehi could add ‘leadership and stability to their backline’, though along with Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also circling him.

Tottenham, Liverpool primed for ferocious transfer battle

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has consistently reported that Tottenham are keen to bring in a new centre-back in January, who can provide competition for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

We exclusively revealed on September 29 that Frank is keen on a reunion with Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins. However, the Bees are NOT willing to entertain offers for Collins, so Spurs will be forced to look elsewhere.

It is therefore logical that Guehi will be considered by Tottenham, but the competition from Liverpool will be tough to contend with.

Jones revealed in a separate update on September 29 that Guehi remains Liverpool’s top target, despite links with other stars such as Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano.

There is a risk, however, that Guehi’s head could be turned by other clubs before the January window – or indeed next summer – when he is set to become a free agent.

“Guehi is the preferred option for Liverpool, there is no doubt about that,” Jones told TEAMtalk. “Their stance on him has not changed since the failed move in the last transfer window and there is a very strong belief that he would fit well with their playing system and future vision.

“Obviously they cannot control Guehi’s thoughts from this moment and there is always a chance another club could turn his head, but they very much hope to sign him next year.

“Through the blueprints they have for how this team evolves and the data they have on Guehi and how their defenders need to play, he completely fits. It’s not even just his defensive ability that excites them, it is also his decision making on the ball and his ability to play out of defence. He really is a good all-around fit.

“I still believe they want Guehi and would take him over any other option.”

