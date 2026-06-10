Tottenham have entered talks to sign a hulking centre-back Liverpool had lined up as their replacement for Ibrahima Konate, according to a report.

There’s mass change happening in both of Liverpool and Tottenham’s centre-back ranks right now. TheReds are waving goodbye to Konate who is joining Real Madrid via free agency. Jeremy Jacquet is arriving from Rennes, but another centre-back to directly replace Konate is on the agenda.

Spurs, meanwhile, have signed Marcos Senesi via free agency and have agreed personal terms with Jan Paul van Hecke.

A third bid which sources have informed TEAMtalk could approach £60m is now planned, and the expectation is Brighton will say yes.

But like Liverpool, Tottenham are losing players too, with Cristian Romero fully expected to depart, though not to Manchester United as some reports would have you believe. The likeliest outcome is Romero moves to a leading LaLiga side, namely Atletico Madrid.

And with Micky van de Ven’s future also up in the air – he’s admired by Liverpool and Real Madrid – another new centre-back could be a necessity, never mind a luxury.

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Tottenham enter talks to sign Liverpool target, Gleison Bremer

As such, the latest from Tuttosport brings news of Tottenham entering discussions to sign Gleison Bremer from Juventus.

This is pertinent news for Liverpool, with both Calciomercato and Gazzetta dello Sport recently claiming Bremer was a wanted man at Anfield.

However, it’s Spurs who have now entered talks with Juventus, per the report, and a deal should be easy to make given there’s a release clause in play.

Bremer, 29, can be signed for €58m / £50m via the clause which is active between July 1 – August 10. Complicating the issue slightly is the fact Bremer will be at the World Cup in north America for much of that time.

Nevertheless, it’s claimed Bremer ‘isn’t averse’ to a ‘change of scenery’, and Roberto De Zerbi is particularly keen on bringing Bremer to England having watched him up close and personal in Italy.

De Zerbi previously worked wonders at Sassuolo at a time when Bremer was on the books of Torino. It was his stellar spell at the Turin club that resulted in near neighbours Juventus making a move in 2022.

Bremer was named in the Serie A team of the season for three consecutive years between 2022-24.

Tottenham are also ‘advancing’ in club-to-club discussions with Manchester City for the £60m signing of Savinho.

Spurs want Joao Palhinha back on the books after a successful loan spell, but are renegotiating the transfer fee with Bayern Munich. Tottenham do not wish to pay full price, which is €30m / £26m via the option to buy.

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