Liverpool stunned as Tottenham line up move for ‘incredible’ Bundesliga star who’s perfect for Postecoglou

Tottenham are reportedly leading Liverpool and Newcastle in the race to sign talented Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to build a squad fit for the future and has his eye on some promising young players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Larsson, 19, is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga. He’s established himself as a key player for Frankfurt this term having made 32 appearances across all competitions and is only expected to improve.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Postecoglou has made signing a new box-to-box midfielder his transfer priority and he has several players on his shortlist.

As we exclusively revealed in March, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is Tottenham’s priority target for the position. He could be available for around £50m this summer.

Gallagher is in talks over a contract extension with Chelsea but they have hit a significant roadblock as his wage demands have been deemed too high by the Blues.

The England star has been told that if he doesn’t reduce his demands he will have to face being sold in the coming months, which is good news for Tottenham.

Tottenham leading race for ‘incredible’ Bundesliga youngster

If Tottenham are unable to agree a deal for Gallagher, however, Larsson could be the alternative option they turn to.

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham are huge fans of Larsson’s and are currently ahead of Liverpool and Newcastle in the race for his signature.

Spurs, as it stands, are the clear ‘frontrunners’ after ‘intensifying’ their pursuit of the teenager in recent times.

Larsson will cost them a ‘substantial fee,’ however, due to the fact that he has more than four years remaining on his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt and they are keen to keep hold of him.

Frankfurt’s manager Dino Toppmoller was asked in December last year if Larsson could become one of the best midfielders in the world.

“Yes, he has what is needed. His talent and mentality are incredible. The question is, how do you handle setbacks? I will take my hat off to how he’s handled it,” Toppmoller replied.

“He lives football with everything that he has. You can see it in the individual video analysis. He asks, he wants to know everything and then says that he loves it and wants more.”

With that in mind, it is no surprise to see Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle all chasing the Bundesliga wonderkid.

It will be interesting to see which of the trio makes the first concrete move for Larsson, but as it stands, Tottenham are considered favourites to bring him in.

