Tottenham loan watch: ‘Absolute enigma’ Mikey Moore hammered, Vuskovic schooled by Kane

Highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur youngsters Mikey Moore and Luka Vuskovic both had Saturdays to forget after being heavily criticised by the media and fans for their displays at Rangers and Hamburg respectively.

First up, Moore started the 2-0 home defeat to Hearts that piled more pressure on Ibrox chief Russell Martin but ended up being hauled off at half-time.

The Scottish giants have already dropped out of the Champions League and into the Europa League, and now find themselves 10th in the Scottish Premiership.

Moore, 18, started on the left-wing but was replaced by Oliver Antman, having lost possession more than any other player on the pitch. He also failed to complete a single dribble or cross in what was an afternoon to forget for the England Under-19 international.

And Rangers fans were quick to call for the Tottenham youngster to head back to north London as they took to X after the game.

One fan said: “One of the annoying things going under the radar is playing a Spurs kid ahead of our own youngsters. Mikey Moore is offering nothing. Needs sending back to Spurs and stick with Curtis.”

“Mikey Moore is an absolute enigma. Send him back to Spurs asap. Can’t hack Scottish football. Terrible,” claimed another.

Finally, another fan claimed: “We can’t be paying Mikey Moore that much, surely we can just put him into the B team until January when Spurs take him back.”

Vuskovic struggles on disastrous Hamburg debut

Meanwhile, Vuskovic faced the daunting task of making his Bundesliga debut away at the Allianz Arena against the German champions Bayern Munich.

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored twice in the game as Vuskovic started in the middle of a back three.

The Spurs loanee had ‘communication issues’ with teammates, with Bild giving the 18-year-old 5/10 for his display and writing: “Was unlucky with Luis Diaz’s shot, which he deflected into his own net. He also had some communication issues with teammates. He won 63 percent of his duels, the best of all HSV players who started.”

Hamburg manager, Merlin Polzin, did admit Vuskovic is lacking preparation with his teammates, but backs him to be a success in Germany.

Polzin told Hamburger Abendblatt: “He lacks preparation with us and coordination with his teammates. We’ll continue to work on that.

“Luka has the quality. We fully support him and believe he can really help us.”

