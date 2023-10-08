‘Long’ Postecoglou chat to sign top LaLiga talent revealed as Tottenham forced into rethink

It’s been revealed that Ange Postecoglou had a ‘long chat’ with highly-rated Spain forward Ansu Fati over a move to Tottenham before the player opted to join Brighton instead.

Spurs were heavily linked with the Barcelona youngster in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, with Postecoglou seemingly doing his best to try and secure the transfer.

The north London club ended up bringing in Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest instead. However, right until 24 hours before the transfer deadline, there were some suggestions that Tottenham could sign Fati instead of the Wales international.

The Barcelona starlet eventually ended up joining the Seagulls on a season-long loan instead.

The Athletic explained last month until a couple of days before the window closed,instead of the south coast, but in the end, his head was turned by project at The Amex.

And BBC Sport has claimed that Spurs were in pole position to snap up Fati and that the player even had a ‘long chat’ with Postecoglou.

However, they state that it was the persuasive skills of Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi that convinced the Barca academy graduate to to join the Seagulls instead.

Fati still settling at Brighton

So far, Fati has made six appearances for Brighton, scoring once in the 6-1 rout at Aston Villa.

Indeed, it appears that De Zerbi is giving the player time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Overall, in his club career, Fati has scored 30 times in 118 games and has also won nine caps for his country, scoring twice.

In terms of Tottenham’s interest, it will likely feel they got the player better-suited to the Premier League in Johnson.

The former Forest man, who is currently sidelined with a knock, looks to have slotted into Postecoglou’s front three seamlessly – even if it’s only been a small sample size of what he can offer.

Spurs will be back in action on October 23 when they host Fulham in the Monday Night Football.

