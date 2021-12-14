Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Lorenzo Insigne as his contract with Napoli approaches its conclusion, according to reports.

Insigne has spent his entire senior career, except from a few formative loan spells, with Napoli. He currently serves as their captain but their association together may not last much longer.

Napoli only have him under contract until the end of the season. From January onwards, he could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Italy.

He also has plenty of suitors still in Serie A, who could try to buy him in the winter. But Tottenham have been tipped to take him to the Premier League instead for a while.

Now, Spurs have been named as the favourites to sign the 30-year-old by journalist Fabio Santini. What’s more, they have learned that Napoli’s president is indifferent to losing Insigne and would prefer it if he joined the Premier League club.

“The closest team to Lorenzo Insigne is Tottenham. Their executive, Fabio Paratici is courting him closely,” Santini said on Il Processo (via Sport Witness).

“Aurelio De Laurentiis is not bothered, quite the contrary. The patron believes the English one could be the right solution because Il Magnifico would leave Italy and, consequently, would not join a rival Serie A club.

Insigne contract offer "unacceptable" as Conte closes in on Napoli captain Spurs are reportedly growing in confidence over a potential deal for Napoli’s Lorenzo insigne.

“Antonio Conte is crazy about Lorenzo Insigne and would like the player as early as January… Lorenzo Insigne, of course, is flattered by the interest of both Conte and Tottenham, but he is undecided.

“He would not want to break up with Napoli during the current season. There have been meetings with Inter and Juventus, but Tottenham is the club closest to the player.”

Lorenzo Insigne inspiring Italy and Napoli

With Conte and Paratici on the same page about Insigne, Tottenham look likely to make a move for the Italy international.

Insigne was a member of the Euro 2020 winning squad and is aiming to close out his Napoli career with trophies at club level too. He has contributed four goals and five assists in Serie A so far this season as his club look to continue a title challenge.

They are currently in fourth place after 17 games, four points off top spot.

Tottenham, meanwhile, know they need reinforcements for Conte to help them climb the table. They are seventh in the Premier League having played 14 games, which is less than everyone else they are trying to catch. There will thus be a chance for them to overtake rivals with their games in hand.

Conte, Paratici want winger talks

Insigne is not the only winger on Tottenham’s radar. Reports have also revealed Conte and Paratici are both in agreement over a move for Adama Traore.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Conte and sporting director Paratici will meet chairman Daniel Levy in the coming days to discuss the club’s January targets, while it looks like there could also be some outgoings in north London.

One player who continues to be linked with a switch to north London is Traore. The Spain forward was a major target over the summer when Nuno Espirito Santo was still in charge of Spurs.

But it would appear that another effort to land the former Middlesbrough is imminent, as reported by the Telegraph.

Wolves valued the pacy winger at £40million over the summer but that price is likely to have dropped. The reason for that is Traore’s drop off in form this season. The attacker is yet to notch a goal or a single assist.

He only managed two goals and two assists last season and remains one of the biggest Premier League enigmas.

However, Conte and Paratici believe they can get the best out of the player. That could be a scary prospect in connection with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura.

READ MORE – EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle already in contact to sign Tottenham star but want clause added