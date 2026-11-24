Luca Williams-Barnett has delivered a crushing blow to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United by signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old’s talents have been well known in N17 for some time, but he burst onto the Premier League scene in dramatic fashion over the weekend, scoring a goal and chalking up an assist against Ipswich Town.

Williams-Barnett was outstanding on his league debut for Tottenham, filling in for the injured Mathys Tel on the left flank as Roberto De Zerbi’s side made it three wins in four games.

But with links growing to Chelsea, United and German giants Borussia Dortmund, who have history of taking top English talent to the Bundesliga, Spurs have acted swiftly to tie Williams-Barnett down to a new long-term deal.

Having joined the club’s academy at the age of 10, the teenager said: “This is a special moment for me and my family, and one I have worked really hard to reach. But this is only the start.

“Spurs is a family to me. I’ve been here for so long – it’s a second home, where I trust the people and coaches who have pushed me to become the player I am today.

“The Club has trusted and believed in me, now I’m ready to repay that.”

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De Zerbi, Lange react to new Williams-Barnett deal

De Zerbi, meanwhile, was delighted to secure the future of arguably the club’s best up-and-coming talent.

Indeed, the Italian added: “Luca is a player I think the world of, and I’m so happy that he has signed a new contract.

“He has benefitted from being around the first team every day, growing in stature and consistency, and has deserved his place in the matchday squad over recent weeks.

“Everyone can see how technically gifted Luca is on the pitch but I also love his calmness and decision-making under pressure.

“The best players have confidence on the pitch and humility off it. There is still plenty of room for Luca to improve, and I know he will continue to work hard every day to be the best version of himself.”

Sporting director, Johan Lange, also commented: “We are delighted that Luca has committed his future to the Club.

“He is a special talent, whose hard work and mentality has seen him continue to improve at every stage of his development. He fully deserves this new contract.

“Luca’s progression through the Academy to this point is a great example of what our pathway is designed to achieve and what is possible for young players here. It is also important to recognise not only the coaches but also the wider Academy staff who have supported Luca and played a role in his journey to this point.

“We are excited to watch Luca continue to develop and be an important player for the Club, both in the present and the future.”

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