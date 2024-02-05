Lucas Bergvall: Newest Tottenham signing reveals Postecoglou promise that burned Barcelona move

Lucas Bergvall has opened up on why he chose a summer switch to Tottenham over LaLiga giants Barcelona, after his move was officially announced on Sunday.

The Swedish sensation, who only recently turned 18, will head to north London at the end of the season after Spurs reportedly agreed to pay in the region of £8.5million to sign the midfield talent from Djurgardens.

Bergvall will arrive at Tottenham with a huge reputation, having had a meteoric rise over the last six months since his switch to Djurgardens.

The classy midfielder has impressed one and all with his composure and maturity in the middle of the park and has already been capped by Sweden at international level.

However, Tottenham had to fight hard to get their man, hijacking Barca’s proposed switch for teenager.

And Bergvall has revealed how he came to his decision, with Ange Postecoglou reportedly giving the player guarantees of a first-team spot.

Bergvall said: “It’s a fantastic feeling to sign for Tottenham and a dream to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League. I have received an incredibly warm reception from the club and feel really welcome.

“It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League – the best league in the world. It is a really good club with a great manager and a hungry and young team, which plays really good football and it is really really fun to watch. So, it is a pleasure for me to join this big club.

“Feels like it is the beginning of an era, with a really great coach, Ange. He is a really great man and a really great coach and he gives a lot of young players a chance to make it in the big stage. I am a young player, I know that but I really like to help the team by giving my best.”

Bergvall reveals tough decision to snub Barcelona

The Swede also discussed how close he came to joining Barcelona, having made a visit to Catalonia before picking Tottenham instead.

He added, when speaking about the two clubs: “They are both incredible clubs. It was a very difficult choice, it was 50-50…

“It felt like the next step for me was Tottenham. It was not very easy to say no to Barca — it took a very long time to decide”.

Bergvall also revealed he had chatted with compatriot Dejan Kulusevski, who also helped him make his mind up.

He added: “We talked a little before. In general, how the club works, how they work, how they train, what the days look like. It wasn’t a persuasive talk like that.

“He just said the club was great and I noticed that when I got there. I got an incredible reception. It’s a very family club, but incredible people.”

Postecoglou relishing Bergvall link-up

Postecoglou is also delighted to have Bergvall on board and is relishing the opportunity to work with the player.

The Australian said: “He’s a very talented young man. Nice young man too, good family.

“He’s already had a really positive start to his career and we feel like this club will be good for him and he will be good for us.

“Obviously he’ll be at his club for the remainder of this season and then he’ll join us in the summer and I’m looking forward to having him as part of the group.”

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they host Brighton in the Premier League.

