Former Premier League clubs’ CEO Keith Wyness feels Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall likely has a release clause in the new deal he signed at the club recently.

Spurs made some decisions in the summer transfer window that aren’t working out at present. Roberto De Zerbi signed 10 players, and with his spend of over £300million, he has 19th place to show for it.

Perhaps one of the best decisions the club made in the summer was not one of their signings, but the decision not to let Bergvall go.

The club’s 2025 player of the season wanted to leave in the summer, but Tottenham rejected offers as they wanted him to stay – he’s since penned a new contract in north London.

But Wyness, who was previously the CEO of a few Premier League clubs, feels that likely comes with the caveat of a release clause.

He told Football Insider: “I don’t think it’s necessarily solved all the issues, but certainly it gives them a much stronger position in terms of negotiation over the price that they would ultimately let him go at.

“Now there may have been a new release clause put in that contract, so it may well be a price in there that they’ve decided, which he would have agreed to.

“So that should make everything a little bit clearer and cleaner as well, should it come to it.”

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Lucas Bergvall worth more now either way

Whether or not there is a release clause, a new contract boosts the value of the Swedish midfielder.

There were reports earlier in the summer that, were Tottenham to sell Bergvall, they’d accept around £45million.

But Wyness suggested of late, before he detailed how there might be a release clause in the contract, that his value has likely doubled following his new deal.

He said: “It’s good from Spurs’ point of view, because look, he’s still a very young guy, and they’re going to have him now for years.

“So the difference will be, if there is going to be a move, it’ll mean that Spurs will be getting somewhere up to £80m as opposed to £40m with a shorter-term contract.

“I think it just makes sense to tie him down, and they’ve obviously been able to reach an agreement.