Borussia Dortmund are in the mix to sign Lucas Bergvall

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and a host of Italy’s biggest clubs are closely monitoring Lucas Bergvall’s situation at Tottenham Hotspur, with TEAMtalk understanding the Swedish midfielder is increasingly uncertain about his future in north London.

The 20-year-old remains one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in European football and sources have confirmed that interest from the continent has intensified in recent weeks as questions grow over his role under Roberto De Zerbi.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Dortmund and Leipzig are among Bergvall’s strongest admirers, while Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli have also been alerted to his situation and are keeping close tabs on developments.

Indeed, sources suggest that if Bergvall were to leave Tottenham, a move back to mainland Europe would currently appeal more than remaining in the Premier League.

The uncertainty stems from a difficult end to last season. Bergvall began the campaign as an important member of the squad under Thomas Frank and was widely expected to play a major role in Tottenham’s future.

However, his standing within the squad changed significantly following Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival.

The Sweden international started De Zerbi’s first game in charge away at Sunderland but saw his opportunities diminish rapidly thereafter, spending much of the latter part of the season on the fringes.

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‘Concerns’ over Bergvall pathway at Tottenham

Bergvall’s lack of club football has also impacted him internationally.

Sweden boss Graham Potter has used Bergvall sparingly during the World Cup finals, with the midfielder struggling to establish himself as a regular starter for his country.

Those circumstances have led Bergvall to assess his long-term prospects at Tottenham, and what only adds to the uncertainty is Tottenham’s transfer strategy this summer.

Sources have confirmed that De Zerbi wants significant reinforcement in central midfield and the club are actively exploring moves for several high-profile targets.

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney have all been discussed.

The prospect of Tottenham adding two or more central midfielders has inevitably raised concerns over Bergvall’s pathway to regular first-team football.

That has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

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Chelsea, Aston Villa keeping tabs on Tottenham starlet

Dortmund and Leipzig both believe Bergvall would be an ideal fit for the Bundesliga, with his technical ability, athleticism and comfort in possession making him perfectly suited to the German game.

Meanwhile, Italy’s leading clubs are equally intrigued.

Inter, AC Milan and Napoli all regard Bergvall as one of the most talented young midfielders of his generation and would be interested should Tottenham indicate a willingness to negotiate.

There is also interest from within England.

Chelsea and Aston Villa have both made enquiries regarding the player’s situation, although sources indicate Bergvall is not currently prioritising a move to another Premier League club.

For their part, Tottenham have not actively put the player on the market and still regard him as a major talent.

However, with De Zerbi overseeing a significant rebuild and midfield reinforcements high on the agenda, Bergvall has been left questioning where he fits into the club’s long-term plans.

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