Porto have laughed off a Tottenham bid worth £37.6million for winger Luis Diaz, telling them to stump up more for the Colombian, according to a report.

Spurs have not yet made any additions in the January transfer window, a critical one for manager Antonio Conte. Nevertheless, they look set to enjoy a busy last week before the cut-off next Monday.

There has been equal talk about incomings and outgoings at the north London club. Indeed, the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli could yet leave.

On the arrivals front, though, Tottenham – led by director of football Fabio Paratici – have moved for Colombia international Diaz. They offered Porto €45million (£37.6million) for the goalscorer.

According to The Guardian, though Porto flatly rejected the bid.

Instead, they referred Spurs to Diaz’s £66million release clause. It remains unclear whether Porto will accept a lower amount, but they definitely want more than what Tottenham have initially offered.

Diaz, a 37-cap Colombia international, moved to Europe in 2019 from his home country.

The 25-year-old has since hit 41 goals in 125 games for Porto, with this season his best so far.

While he scored six league goals in both of his first two campaigns, he has hit 14 in 18 games this time around.

What’s more, he has picked up Champions League and Europa League experience along the way. Indeed, he faced Liverpool twice this season and impressed at Anfield in November.

The Guardian adds that Diaz is one of manager Conte’s top targets in the final week of the transfer window.

The forward has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Luis Diaz also a Man Utd target

Reports in Portuguese newspaper O Jogo earlier this month claimed that Diaz is also firmly on United’s radar.

The Red Devils, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund had officials in attendance to watch Diaz in action last weekend.

Interim United boss Ralf Rangnick reportedly wants the player on the left side of his attack.

O Jogo added that Diaz’s release clause drops to closer to £45million in the summer.