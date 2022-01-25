Tottenham are reportedly looking to secure the signing of Porto attacker Luis Diaz before the January window shuts, despite strong interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Premier League trio are all chasing the player dubbed ‘the Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo’, although United and Liverpool are yet to make official bids. That has left the door open for Spurs to strike, as Antonio Conte looks to bring in at least three players before the end of the month.

Pedro Sepulveda of Portuguese outlet SIC Noticias reports that the 25-year-old is subject of a €45million bid from the north London side.

Tottenham have reportedly given Porto 48 hours to respond to the offer.

Daniel Levy has typically gone in with a lowball offer, with Diaz valued closer to €60m earlier this window.

But the report adds that Spurs are actually considering breaking their transfer record to sign the forward.

Tanguy Ndombele stills holds that honour, although the playmaker could be on his way out before January 31.

Diaz has scored 64 goals in 275 career appearances and has netted an impressive 16 times already this term.

Tottenham open talks over Sevilla swap deal

Meanwhile, Tottenham have opened talks with Sevilla about a potential swap deal to sign Newcastle centre-back target Diego Carlos, according to a report.

The Magpies have long had interest in a deal for the Brazil international. Following additions at full-back and up top with Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, defence is a priority.

And Newcastle have held several rounds of talks with Sevilla about a deal for Carlos.

The Daily Mail now reports that the Magpies’ current offer is £32million. However, the La Liga club want £40million.

It remains unclear whether Eddie Howe’s side will stump up the rest of the money Sevilla want for their star man.

According to Football Insider, though, the delay has allowed Tottenham to garner hope of snapping Carlos up.

Indeed, they have opened ‘preliminary’ talks over a player-plus-cash deal which they hope Sevilla will accept.

Reports have claimed that Spurs are willing to let Giovani Lo Celso leave before the transfer deadline. The Argentine is alongside Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli as being a player who could leave Tottenham this month.

Lo Celso could head back to Spain

And Football Insider claims that Spurs could offer Lo Celso to Sevilla for Carlos in a part-exchange deal.

The report adds that the fact that Tottenham are an ‘established’ top-six club could give them an advantage.

While they are pushing for a top-four place, Newcastle are fighting against relegation.

Carlos, 28, moved to Sevilla from French club Nantes in 2019. Since then, the six-cap Brazil international has racked up over 120 appearances.

Lo Celso, meanwhile, has only played nine Premier League games this term, starting only twice.

