‘Full verbal agreement’ reached in transfer Tottenham will massively regret

Tottenham are on course to sell a player to a Premier League rival after a ‘full verbal agreement’ on personal terms was struck, and this is a deal Spurs will surely come to regret.

Tottenham aren’t hanging around this summer, with the dual arrival of free agents, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, already confirmed.

Two bids have been tabled for Jan Paul van Hecke who has agreed personal terms with Spurs. A third bid – projected to be in the £55m-£60m range – is expected to be accepted.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are renegotiating the permanent arrival of Joao Palhinha for a fee below his €30m / £26m option to buy.

Savinho has said yes to joining Spurs and club-to-club talks with Manchester City regarding a £60m switch are advancing.

However, while all of the above is incredibly positive news, there is a dampener in the form of Luka Vuskovic’s potential exit.

Tottenham ready to sell Luka Vuskovic to Brighton

The Croatia international is widely regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in world football.

Spurs signed Vuskovic all the way back in 2023 ahead of his arrival at the club in 2025. He shone during a season-long loan spell at Hamburg last term, and the initial expectation was he’d compete for a starting spot under Roberto De Zerbi next term.

However, David Ornstein recently revealed Vuskovic has now decided to leave Spurs, with the defender setting his sights on joining Brighton.

Explaining why, it was revealed Vuskovic believes a switch to Brighton – who are synonymous with developing younger players – would be the best course of action for his career.

Brighton lodged a £30m bid, and our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed on why Spurs are now ready to sell the ultra-talented youngster.

He stated: ‘Sources have told us that Tottenham are now seriously considering Brighton’s proposal, although any decision will be closely linked to the outcome of negotiations for Van Hecke.

‘While the two deals are not formally connected, there is a growing feeling that progress on one could help facilitate the other.

‘Brighton continue to value Van Hecke at more than £65million, while their £30million offer for Vuskovic has opened the door to a potential compromise between the clubs.

‘We can also confirm that Vuskovic’s representatives have floated the possibility of including a buy-back clause in any agreement.

‘Such a provision has not been agreed and would still depend on future discussions with the player, but it is understood to be an option Tottenham would consider if they ultimately decide to part ways with one of the brightest young defenders in Europe.’

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Vuskovic verbally agrees personal terms with Brighton

A buy-back clause would provide Tottenham with some level of insurance if, as anticipated, Vuskovic goes on to become one of the world’s best centre-backs.

However, it would obviously require Tottenham to pay far more than the sum they’d receive from selling Vuskovic in the first place.

And according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Vuskovic has now struck a ‘full verbal agreement’ with Brighton.

He wrote on X: ‘Understand Luka Vuskovic has already reached a full verbal agreement with Brighton following very positive talks with Fabian Hürzeler and the club’s hierarchy.

‘Several other clubs have already been turned down. Brighton have submitted a €35m offer to Tottenham.

‘The deal remains complicated, but Brighton are pushing hard and continue to fight for the transfer. Other clubs are also planning to enter the race.’

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