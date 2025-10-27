£12m Tottenham player goes public with Real Madrid dream – ‘An honour’

Tottenham Hotspur-owned Luka Vuskovic, who is at Hamburg at the moment

Luka Vuskovic has not played a single game for Tottenham Hotspur yet, but the defender has already revealed his dream of turning out for Real Madrid, while also disclosing why he did not make the move to Manchester City when they came for him.

Back in September 2023, Tottenham agreed a £12million (€13.7m, $16m) deal with Hajduk Split to sign Vuskovic in the summer of 2025. Then, in late August, the 18-year-old centre-back moved to German club Hamburg on a season-long loan deal, without playing a single match for Tottenham.

The Croatia international centre-back has been doing well in Germany for Hamburg, scoring one goal in six Bundesliga matches.

Vuskovic is just starting his career, but he also has got lofty dreams of playing for Spanish and European giants Real Madrid.

The Tottenham-owned defender revealed his Madrid dream in a lengthy interview with SportKlub.

When asked if there is a club that he has wanted to play for since he was a kid that wasn’t Hajduk, Vuskovic said: “Well… Real Madrid is Real Madrid, but every club you play for is an honour and a privilege. I don’t have a special club other than Hajduk.”

Regarding his decision to leave Tottenham for Hamburg on loan, Vuskovic said: “Well, I had really strong competition. Almost impossible.

“Two, I think, even one of the best centre-back pairs in the world. Micky van de Ven and Romero. So I could only learn from them.

“It was difficult to play in front of them. Even impossible.

“I think this was the right move to go on loan to the Bundesliga. It was a great experience for me to train with such players. And that’s it.”

Luka Vuskovic says he turned down Man City for Tottenham

When asked about staying at Hamburg next season, Vuskovic noted: “Well, honestly, I’m not thinking about what next season will be like yet.

“Of course, it’s my dream, it’s my number one goal to play with my brother at the top level. And I hope that one day it will happen.

“But step by step, he’s coming back next year. I still have a lot, a lot ahead of me. And we’ll see what happens.”

Vuskovic also explained why he joined Tottenham even though he had the chance to sign for Manchester City.

About Tottenham’s interest, the teenager said: “The feeling was really great, I was overjoyed.

“My father called me, said they were just waiting for my signature, that they really wanted me.

“They showed me the project. And I really liked it. I didn’t think much about it. To this day, I’m overjoyed and grateful for it.”

The defender added: “I think Tottenham was a perfect fit because they presented me with a great project. Manchester City has many, many, many young players.

“I didn’t want to be just a number. At Tottenham, they presented me as one of the top projects.

“And that really meant a lot to me at that moment. That was the deciding factor, let’s say.”

What if Man City come back for Vuskovic in a few years’ time? What will he do then?

The Tottenham-owned centre-back said: “I honestly have no idea. I’m taking it one step at a time. I’m doing great right now. I’m developing well. And I hope it continues like that.”

