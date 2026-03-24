Tottenham Hotspur fans face growing anxiety that they may never witness Luka Vuskovic in a prominent first-team role at the club, amid mounting relegation fears and intense interest from Europe’s elite.

The 19-year-old Croatian centre-back has shone brightly on loan at Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga this season, making 24 appearances, scoring five goals and earning rave reviews for his commanding presence.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Vuskovic has showcased exceptional composure on the ball, aerial dominance and set-piece threat, quickly establishing himself as one of the most coveted young defenders on the continent.

Sources indicate major concern within Tottenham circles that, should the club suffer the ignominy of relegation to the Championship, supporters could be deprived of seeing the highly-rated prospect feature regularly in north London.

With his contract running until 2030, Tottenham still view him as a key part of their long-term plans, but the club’s perilous league position has altered the landscape dramatically.

Spurs sit 17th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone after a dismal run of form that has extended their winless streak. A drop to the second tier would represent a historic low for the club and could prompt Vuskovic to seek top-flight football elsewhere.

Both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are huge admirers of the defender, with sources describing him as a player who would have “plenty of top options” if Spurs are relegated.

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Huge interest in Tottenham sensation

Bayern view Vuskovic as a potential long-term solution in defence, while Dortmund appreciate his youthful profile and technical qualities that align with their rebuilding ethos.

Barcelona continue to monitor developments closely, too, though they remain cautious on spending.

Hamburger SV are eager to extend the loan, yet Tottenham’s hierarchy insist they intend to reintegrate Vuskovic next season – provided they remain in the Premier League.

Should relegation occur, however, the summer transfer window could ignite a bidding war, leaving fans worried they may only glimpse the Croatian talent in a Spurs shirt via fleeting cameos or not at all.

Latest Tottenham news: Igor Tudor exit imminent / Poyet sends message

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed earlier today that Spurs interim manager Igor Tudor is set to leave imminently ‘by mutual consent’, with the club already on the hunt for short-term successors.

We understand that Adi Hutter and Chris Hughton are two names under serious consideration at the London club, though they have other ambitious targets in mind for next term, providing they avoid relegation,

In other news, former Tottenham midfielder Gus Poyet has thrown his hat into the ring as a potential replacement for Tudor.

“I can’t say no, and I have to trust my ability,” Poyet said when asked if he’d take charge Spurs this season. Read his full comments HERE.

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