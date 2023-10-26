‘I would have signed in blood’ – Major Levy summer capture can’t get enough of Tottenham

Tottenham summer signing Guglielmo Vicario has revealed that he ‘would have signed in blood’ if he had to in order to seal a switch to the current Premier League leaders.

The Italian stopper has been speaking in an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport about his move to Spurs and how much he is enjoying life at the club so far.

In the quotes, as per Sport Italia, Vicario said: “I arrived with great desire and not setting myself any limits. I entered a different mentality, both for me and for the team: it’s the one that Postecoglou brought this year, one that sees us all participating and involved with a great team spirit.

“I think for the moment the fruits of the labour are showing, but we will evaluate later. We have to keep pushing, because now the iron is hot and must be struck.”

As for his experience of English football so far, Vicario is clear that he wanted a move to the Premier League for some time and is delighted with his choice.

He added: “This was what I wanted and I didn’t want to listen to anything else. As soon as I knew there was an opportunity to come here I would have signed in blood, I would have walked from Italy.

“I am delighted to be playing in the most beautiful league in the world. I tell myself every day, as soon as the alarm clock goes off in the morning: go to the pitch because you have to play in the most beautiful league in the world.”

With no European football to worry about, alongside an early exit in the Carabao Cup, Ange Postecoglou’s men have been able to focus fully in their league outings.

They are back in action on Friday night when they head to London rivals Crystal Palace. A victory will see Tottenham move five points clear at the top after their hugely impressive start under Postecoglou.

READ MORE: Tottenham looking to gatecrash party to sign Liverpool, Man Utd, Newcastle attacking target in sensational January deal