Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has got approval from director of football Fabio Paratici for the biggest January transfer window in the club’s history, according to a report.

Spurs have entered a new chapter in their managerial history following the appointment of Conte. While Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo both ultimately failed in the job, Tottenham have faith in Conte.

Life at the club has started well under the Italian. They have picked up 10 of a possible 12 Premier League points and have in fact won three in a row in the league.

As the January transfer window approaches, though, Conte reportedly has his eyes on a major overhaul.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Tottenham are gearing up for the biggest January transfer window the club has ever seen. It will be one of an ‘unprecedented’ nature, the report claims.

Conte and Paratici are targeting ‘major signings’, but ‘notable departures’ will also take place.

As for who could come in, the manager’s top priority is a centre-back who can play in the three-man defence he has installed in north London. Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic is supposedly on Spurs’ radar and could be available for a decent fee.

However, Conte has in fact identified ‘multiple’ positions that he wants to strengthen next month.

On the flipside, Football Insider adds that defender Joe Rodon is one player who could leave. Conte has said that while the Wales international has a good attitude, he is currently behind Eric Dier in his pecking order.

As well as signings and departures, several young players will reportedly go out on loan.

As a result, Tottenham’s combined number of deals in the January transfer window could hit double figures.

Other reports have claimed that Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is a target for Spurs.

Tottenham eye Dembele transfer

The France international has entered the final year of his contract and. As such, it is crunch time over his talks with Barcelona.

The La Liga club have supposedly set a deadline, by which point they want a firm yes or no as to whether he will sign a new contract.

However, his agent is reportedly complicating the situation by deferring talks and tempting European suitors to register firm interest.

Spurs have now reportedly stepped up with an offer as they look to land Dembele.