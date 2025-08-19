Tottenham will NOT complete a deal to sign a high profile attacker they’ve already bid for, with a reporter also claiming a connected and even bigger second deal is also now off.

Tottenham are determined to add firepower to Thomas Frank’s side before the September 1 deadline comes and goes.

James Maddison’s ACL injury and the departure of Son Heung-min to LAFC has left Frank short on quality options in a season in which Spurs will once again grace the Champions League.

Spurs have their eye on Eberechi Eze for the No 10 role. According to reporter Ben Jacobs, a club-to-club agreement is now in place.

However, today’s update regards the other high-profile attacker Tottenham wanted to sign – Savinho.

Spurs launched a bid worth roughly £42m for the Brazilian winger earlier this month. Manchester City were understood to be asking for upwards of £60m and potentially even as high as £67m, per The Times.

Savinho was not pushing to leave Man City, though he was willing to join Spurs. A desire to feature regularly in a World Cup year was on his mind.

However, reporter Graeme Bailey recently stated Man City have put the brakes on Savinho’s exit.

Now, fresh updates from Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, has confirmed Savinho to Tottenham is OFF.

Taking to X on Monday, Balague wrote: “Manchester City have decided Savinho is to stay.”

Savinho staying at Man City also torpedoes an even bigger move that could and perhaps would have quickly followed…

Connected deal bites the dust

Pep Guardiola personally requested the signing of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo if Savinho and James McAtee were both sold.

McAtee has joined Nottingham Forest but with Savinho now staying, there’ll be no move for Rodrygo.

Rubber stamping that course of events, Balague added: “[Savinho staying] kills any possibility of Rodrygo joining City (Real Madrid did not get an offer for him as it was depending on Savinho leaving).”

And in a more recent update on X on Tuesday, Balague once again declared Savinho is going nowhere this summer.

“Now City have decided to keep Savinho, the option of Rodrygo going to City is over,” stated the reporter.

