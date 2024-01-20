Major Tottenham transfer collapses, as Postecoglou pins hopes on summer Chelsea raid instead

A January Spurs transfer has 'collapsed', though Ange Postecoglou is refusing to take no for an answer

Tottenham will not sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this month with a report revealing that plan has been put on hold until the summer, though Spurs are in talks over a different January deal.

Having already strengthened in defence with Radu Dragusin and in attack with Timo Werner, Spurs’ primary focus shifted to addressing their midfield.

The Independent claimed Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher emerged as Ange Postecoglou’s No 1 target. The 23-year-old’s boundless energy and ability to make an impact at both ends of the pitch are key reasons why.

Whether Chelsea are actually open to selling Gallagher this month is a topic that has split opinion in the media.

While some outlets have suggested the Blues would cash in if £50m is bid, others have claimed Gallagher won’t be moved on in this particular window.

Retaining Gallagher would certainly please Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino who has placed the captain’s armband on the midfielder in Reece James’ various injury absences.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned on January 18 that if official bids were tabled, Gallagher’s intention would be to reject a move and remain at Stamford Bridge.

Now, according to Football Insider, there’s further bad news for Tottenham.

FI state Spurs’ potential swoop for Gallagher has ‘collapsed’, with Chelsea now unwilling to sell mid-season.

A lucrative sale in the summer is a possibility and given his status as a homegrown player, the funds received would count as pure profit on Chelsea’s balance sheet.

That would go a long way to help Chelsea fund a move for a top class striker such as Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, for example. Osimhen’s current contract in Naples contains a hefty release clause worth over £100m.

Regarding Spurs, FI add Postecoglou isn’t content to take no for an answer and will attempt to sign Gallagher once again next summer.

But for the time being at least, Gallagher is set to remain a Chelsea player beyond the February 1 deadline.

Another attacker signing takes shape

But while signing Gallagher is a non-starter this month, another addition to the forward line is taking shape.

Tottenham are in negotoations with Belgian side Club Brugge over the signing of 18-year-old Norwegian winger, Antonio Nusa.

The idea would be to sign the right-footer for roughly £25m before loaning Nusa back to Club Brugge to see out the season.

Nusa has long been on Chelsea’s radar, though per the Guardian, the Blues have significant ground to make up if they’re to overtake Spurs in the race.

