Major Tottenham issue arises in chase to sign star Postecoglou ‘loves’ to leave Arsenal, Chelsea with open door

Tottenham could be forced to admit defeat in their pursuit of Athletic Club star Nico Williams after an issue came to light, leaving the door open for Chelsea or Arsenal to swoop in for the winger.

Ange Postecoglou is a known admirer of the 21-year-old and believes he would help Tottenham in their quest to push the top four and even mount a title challenge.

Signing a player like Williams would certainly be a signal of intent from Tottenham who started the Postecoglou era strongly only to taper off as injuries and suspensions within the squad took their toll and saw them eventually finish fifth.

With Spain very much in the running for the Euro 2024 title, Williams is among several players in their side to seriously enhance their reputations, thus far, with interest in signing the Athletic Bilbao star described as being stronger than ever.

While Liverpool have already been linked with a player who would suit their style down to the ground, Arsenal and Chelsea have now been added to that list as well.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest over the summer months.

According to the latest reports, that chase is being led by Arsenal, amid claims they are prepared to meet his release clause and can also offer him competitive wages.

Tottenham can’t match wage expectations of Nico Williams

Tottenham have been on the trail of Williams for some time but having sent out feelers for a player Postecoglou is reported to ‘love’, though they were put off by the player’s high wage demands and could now decide to give him up to clubs with a bigger budget.

According to Tottenham expert Alasdair Gold, Bilbao already have the young star on a £170,000-per-week wage and any club coming in for Williams would need to be able to match or better that sum.

If Spurs secured Williams on the same wage it would make him the club’s joint-second highest earner tied with James Maddison and behind only Son Heung-min, who takes home £190,000-per-week.

Williams’ £49m release clause though does make a transfer tempting. And there is a belief that his value could skyrocket if he comes close to reaching his potential in the next few seasons.

Spurs have released a handful of players but that hasn’t resulted in a significant amount of wiggle room when it comes to the wage bill just yet as they have still be unable to move on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has a year left on a £100,000-per-week contract.

