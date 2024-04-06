Major Tottenham sale accelerates as agent holds talks with suitors in two countries

The agent of Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg seems to be stepping up his efforts to move the midfielder elsewhere after reports emerged of two possible destinations for the Denmark international.

By the time the summer transfer window opens, there will only be one year remaining on Hojbjerg’s contract with Tottenham. Since his style isn’t entirely compatible with how Ange Postecoglou wants to set his side up, it seems likely Spurs will try to sell the former Southampton star.

Some clues have been starting to emerge about what Hojbjerg’s next step could be. According to Calciomercato, he has been offered to Serie A side, AC Milan.

It has become apparent that Tottenham will sell Hojbjerg for €20m (£17m). Since his agents at the Unique Sports Group have already been speaking to Milan about other deals, the Serie A switch has been suggested for the 28-year-old.

However, Milan have other options on their shortlist of midfield targets – and likewise, Hojbjerg’s representatives seem to be casting their net wider too.

Elsewhere, Aksam has claimed that Hojbjerg’s agent is talking to Turkish clubs, who are becoming more confident that they can tempt him to the Super Lig despite him previously overlooking the destination.

No specific Super Lig clubs have been mentioned as potential takers for Hojbjerg, but a queue for his signature seems to be forming.

It is even claimed that Hojbjerg’s camp have travelled to Turkey to hold talks with various suitors in the Super Lig.

Hojbjerg ready for new challenge

Either Serie A or the Super Lig would be new territory for Hojbjerg, who has spent his career so far playing in Germany and England.

His time with Tottenham is ticking down as his current employers plan to reinvest in a more suitable player in his position, despite the decent service Hojbjerg has given them over the years.

Since signing from Southampton in 2020, the defensive midfielder has made 177 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 10 goals.

This season, he has been their most-used player from the bench, but he has started fewer Premier League games than fellow midfielders Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

With Spurs in the market for another midfielder, such as Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher if they can lure him across London, it seems to be in everyone’s best interests for Hojbjerg to bow out gracefully.

But at the age of 28, he still has plenty to offer somewhere else and his agents seem to be trying to get a headstart on pinpointing where that might be.

