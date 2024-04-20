Major Tottenham transfer lift with Chelsea considering huge ‘sacrifice’ as new contract talks stall

Ange Postecoglou has made a fine first impression at Tottenham in 2023/24

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a major transfer boost after it emerged that Chelsea are increasingly likely to sell Conor Gallagher in the summer with contract talks at a total standstill.

Spurs have emerged as a potential destination for Gallagher over recent weeks, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing last month that Chelsea had informed the midfielder to lower his wage demands or face being sold in the summer.

Gallagher is believed to have been demanding a salary of more than £150,000 per week – far in excess of what Chelsea are prepared to pay – with Tottenham monitoring the situation with interest.

With Gallagher poised to enter the final year of his existing deal this summer, the situation is set to be resolved in the near future with talks over a new deal said to have stalled entirely.

And it has emerged that Gallagher is likely to be sold during the off season, with manager Mauricio Pochettino “well aware” that Chelsea must sell before they can buy in the summer amid financial fair play concerns.

Appearing on the Inside Track podcast, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke revealed that Chelsea are likely to “sacrifice” Gallagher, whose status as a Stamford Bridge academy product means his departure would command pure profit.

Gallagher’s exit is likely to come early in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea under pressure to sanction the sale before June 30 – the date on which clubs must file their accounts – having recorded losses in excess of £200million in the last two seasons.

The latest development on Gallagher’s future comes after Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the situation, revealing Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has been an admirer of the midfielder “since day one.”

He said: “Conor Gallagher remains on Tottenham’s shortlist.

“He’s a super-appreciated player at Spurs. He’s been on Ange Postecoglou’s list since day one and has always been a player he loves.

“I think Tottenham will be there if Chelsea decide to sell the player in the summer transfer window.

“But for sure, Gallagher remains a player that is appreciated by Tottenham and they’re waiting for Chelsea’s final decision on that one.”

