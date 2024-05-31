Tottenham have been linked with Ivan Toney for several months

Tottenham have big plans for the summer transfer window and one of Ange Postecoglou’s priorities is to sign a new striker who can slot straight into his starting XI.

Spurs enjoyed a good first season under the Aussie coach – impressing their supporters with some exciting football – but ultimately missed out on their goal of Champions League qualification.

Postecoglou reportedly believes that bringing in a new centre-forward is what his team needs to challenge for trophies next season. He is also keen to bring in a new midfielder, winger and centre-back.

Several exciting targets have been linked with the North Londoners. For instance, Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez is right at the top of their shortlist and a deal for him appears close.

But one player who’s been on Tottenham’s for some time is Brentford’s Ivan Toney, and it’s suggested that Postecoglou could be convinced to sign him.

That is because the England international could reportedly be available for much, much cheaper than initially expected this summer.

Toney scored four goals for Brentford after returning from suspension this season and will hope to be on target again for England in the upcoming Euros.

Brentford slash Ivan Toney price tag

According to Football Insider, Tottenham could sign Toney for a ‘surprise fee’ of just £40m this summer, with Brentford ‘reluctantly ready’ to let him leave.

It was reported that the Bees were looking for £100m to let the 28-year-old leave in January – so this represents a dramatic change in stance.

Toney’s contract is set to expire in just over 12 months and Thomas Frank’s side must, therefore, part ways with him sooner rather than later to ensure they get a decent return.

That said, it seems likely they’ll wait until after the Euros to sell Toney in case he has a barnstorming tournament and interest in his signature ramps up.

Along with Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham have previously been linked with the forward.

If the £40m price tag claim from Football Insider is correct, clubs will no doubt start queueing up to sign Toney.

The striker has made it clear that he has his heart set on a move to a top European club.

“It’s obvious I want to play for a top club, everyone wants to play for a top club and fight for titles,” Toney said in December.

