Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will not be sacked while Spurs remain in the Carabao Cup, per a report, suggesting that the semi-final against Liverpool will be crucial.

The Aussie coach has received plenty of criticism in recent weeks amid Tottenham’s poor form that’s seen them lose three of their last six games, conceding 14 goals in the process.

Spurs have dropped to 12th in the Premier League table and at this stage it appears very unlikely they’ll qualify for the Champions League next season.

There is some sympathy for Postecoglou though, who has been without several key defenders this season, including his two best centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

However, Postecoglou is currently the Bookies’ favourite to be the next Prem manager sacked. According to The Daily Mail, he ‘‘maintains the backing of the board but the Carabao Cup semi is emerging as key to his prospects”.

Tottenham haven’t lifted a trophy since they won the Carabao Cup in 2008. As mentioned, they face Liverpool in the semi-final, with the first leg to to be played on January 8th.

The report claims that Tottenham have ‘made a decision on Postecoglou’ and he ‘remains safe for now, though there is an acknowledgment that results need to improve’. A win against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and their success in the Europa League will be ‘crucial’ for Postecoglou and winning a trophy would be viewed as a ‘major success’.

READ MORE: Real Madrid plot sensational move for Micky van de Ven as Tottenham hunt for new centre-back

Tottenham will back Postecoglou in January – sources

TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this month that Tottenham are minded to be patient with Postecoglou, even if there is an acceptance that recent performances have been poor.

They accept that the injuries Spurs have had to deal with this season have made his job extremely challenging.

Rather than sacking him any time soon, sources suggest that the Tottenham board are set to back Postecoglou with some new additions in January. They are in a strong position with regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) are likely to be active in the window.

A new centre-back to cover for Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin is Tottenham’s priority and they have already begun scouring the market for options.

Reports suggest that Tottenham are considering a January move for Borussia Monchengladbach Ko Itakura, who, like Van de Ven, is known for his electric pace.

TEAMtalk understands that another player who could join Spurs in January is Getafe centre-back Omar Alderete, who is considered to be an affordable option.

As for Postecoglou, Tottenham aren’t at the stage of deciding whether or not to sack him on a game-to-game basis yet, but it could reach that point if results don’t change soon.

Spurs face Wolves at home next, before travelling to Newcastle, with the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool to follow.

DON’T MISS: Tamworth hammered over ‘horrendous’ ticket price hike for Tottenham FA Cup clash as fans lash out

QUIZ: How well do you know Ange Postecoglou?