Prem powerhouse backed to poach Tottenham boss Postecoglou and usher in new dominant era

Gary Neville has cheekily begun to talk up the idea of Ange Postecoglou leaving Tottenham, with the pundit claiming a Premier League giant will already be looking at the Australian.

The feelgood factor is back at Spurs and it’s thanks in large part to Ange Postecoglou. The shackles have been released and Tottenham’s squad have once again been given license to express themselves going forwards.

Full-backs Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro are often seen roaming across the entire pitch to get involved in attacks. Udogie recently committed his future to Tottenham until 2030.

Fabrizio Romano claimed midfielder Pape Sarr could be next to extend his stay. Football Insider then revealed captain Son Heung-min wants to put pen to paper on a new deal that will see the South Korean see out the rest of his career in north London.

Postecoglou is a major factor behind Tottenham stars being desperate to commit their futures to the club. Indeed, Romano revealed the Australian holds near-unanimous popularity among the Tottenham squad.

However, when speaking to Sky Sports, pundit Gary Neville sounded a warning when claiming he believes Manchester City will already be casting their eye on Postecoglou.

City already boast arguably the greatest manager in world football in Pep Guardiola. However, his contract at the Etihad is due to expire in the summer of 2025 and the Guardian previously claimed Guardiola plans to bring his trophy-laden stint at City to a close at that time.

Guardiola has privately hinted he’d be happy to be succeeded by Brighton’s highly-regarded Roberto De Zerbi.

But per Neville, Postecoglou could be the one to usher in a new era of domination at Man City in the second half of the decade.

Man City looking at Ange and thinking: ‘that’s exactly what we want to see’ – Neville

“We see managers sometimes say they need time to build a style at a club, or they need time to get used to the players,” began Neville.

“What [Postecoglou] has done in a short period of time is staggering because he’s not only implemented what would be the idea of a play, but he’s put something in place that is breath-taking to watch. It is actually quite complex from a football point of view.

“To get players into positions and to get them working like clockwork can take managers months and 40 or 50 matches, two to three seasons.

“Even Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in those first few seasons, it took him a while to get exactly what he wanted across.

“But for Ange Postecoglou, the way they’re playing, he is amazing. If you’re Manchester City, losing Guardiola in a year or two, you’ll be looking at Postecoglou thinking ‘that’s exactly what we want to see’.”

Neville smitten with Spurs, but discipline an issue?

But while Postecoglou replacing Guardiola is a topic for the future, Neville continued to wax lyrical about the Australian’s work at Spurs in the here and now.

“But Spurs have got to enjoy this because it’s brilliant to watch,” continued Neville. “They might not even finish in the top four, but what they can do is enjoy one of the best brands of football I’ve seen in 10 years since I finished playing football.

“I love watching Tottenham play and that hasn’t always been the case in the last few years.

“They make lots of runs in behind you, they commit you but they give you a chance at the other end. If you’ve got real quality at the other end, it makes for a really exciting game.

“The one thing he does have to control is a discipline problem. They make some reckless challenges at times, they’re mad at times, and they don’t need to be.

“There’s only a few players in the team who has real composure, and that’s Ben Davies and Son Heung-min. The rest of them have all got a little bit of something in them that you think: ‘what are they doing?'”

DON’T MISS: Levy picks dream Kane heir but €60m Tottenham swoop is put on hold as Postecoglou prioritises two other transfers