Tottenham have opened negotiations over a deal to sign Tyler Dibling as they look to beat Manchester United to his signature – while the minimum price to land the Southampton teenager and TWO other deals Spurs could pull off before the window shuts have also come to light.

It’s been a difficult season so far for the north London club, who have lost six of their last seven Premier League games and find themselves just eight points clear of the relegation zone – form which has seen pressure building on Ange Postecoglou’s position. But while trusted reporter Ben Jacobs has told us that Tottenham have ‘no intention’ of axing the Aussie any time soon, the club have now begun preparations for what they hope will be a busy end to the transfer window.

With injuries taking a heavy toll on the Spurs squad, Postecoglou has now been given the licence to bring some much-needed reinforcements in – and a move for Dibling could well be the first off the rank.

The teenage star has enjoyed an impressive breakout season, despite Southampton’s struggles at the foot of the Premier League table. With four goals and two assists to his name from 24 outings, the 18-year-old has certainly caught the eye, with his form alerting Manchester United, among others to his very obvious talents.

Despite interest from United, the Daily Telegraph reports that Tottenham have held initial talks over a deal for the player and have been encouraged by Southampton’s stance.

And while a deal looks unlikely this month as Saints cling on to any small shred of survival they can, journalist Matt Law believes a deal could be lined up for the summer window in a move that could set Spurs back a minimum £55m (€65.6m, $68.4m).

With sources also confirming to us last week that Dibling is open to the move, Tottenham hope to have the transfer in place in the coming days in a pre-agreement that will see Dibling move to north London in July and in a move that not only be their second biggest of all time – after Dominic Solanke – but will also immediately end Man Utd’s prospects of a transfer hijack.

Spurs want two other signings this month after Dibling

While the capture of Dibling will boost Tottenham’s squad next season, it does not help Postecoglou in the here and now as he looks to navigate his way through the club’s crippling injury issues.

As a result, the club are also looking to secure the signing of Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who has given Tottenham encouragement that he is open to a return to the Premier League with the north London side.

The England midfielder will enter free-agent status this summer and is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to an overseas side of his choosing.

And with reports revealing that Spurs are now right at the front of that queue, he could be the second player they agree to sign this month and ahead of the summer window.

His side Lille, while powerless to prevent his move, could yet be open to his sale this month if a price can be agreed deemed as suitable, though a summer move appears far more likely with the Ligue 1 side pushing again to secure a Champions League place and still very much alive in this season’s competition.

Spurs are also in the market for a new striker and they are also being linked with a loan move to bring in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, though competition is tough for the Irishman.

However, with the Seagulls open to his exit this month, Spurs are likely to be among those pushing to get a deal done for the 20-year-old, who has fallen down the pecking order at the AMEX Stadium this season.

Postecoglou recently lost Dominic Solanke to a knee injury which is due to keep him sidelined for another five weeks. And while Richarlison returned to action at the weekend, scoring their goal in their 2-1 home defeat to Leicester, he is not altogether favoured by Postecoglou and Ferguson could be seen as a candidate to come in to boost their attack.

Rangers links knocked back; Nico Williams claims debunked

Tottenham, meanwhile, are one of two Premier League sides to have expressed an interest in Rangers star Hamza Igaman.

The Moroccan has 13 goals in 27 games after moving to Ibrox last summer in a bargain £2.5m deal from FAR Rabat. And having lit up the Scottish Premiership, our sources have revealed that scouts from both Everton and Tottenham have been in attendance to check on the 22-year-old’s progress in recent weeks.

However, while a tempting offer could tempt Rangers to cash in later this year, we can reveal that Spurs have learned that a January deal for Igaman has been shut down with the Glasgow giants insistent on keeping their star man at Ibrox this month.

Spurs are also being linked with an unlikely move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, reports in Spain have claimed.

The Euro 2024 winner is one of LaLiga’s brightest talents and has a €55m (£46.1m, $57.3m) exit deal in his contract. As a result, it’s reported that both Spurs are Arsenal are willing to trigger that deal this month to bring the 22-year-old to England this month.

However, given the terms of that clause would entitle Bilbao to claim the entirety of that exit fee up front, it seems highly improbable at best to suggest a move to Spurs could be on the cards.

