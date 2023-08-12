Man Utd haunt Tottenham by unravelling striker plan even after missing out on Kane to Bayern

Tottenham Hotspur would have been interested in signing Rasmus Hojlund as a replacement for Harry Kane this summer, a report has revealed.

Kane and Hojlund were the two main names on Man Utd’s wish list as they searched for a new striker. However, due to concerns about the Tottenham legend’s price tag, a deal for the Denmark international was preferred.

While Hojlund has become a Man Utd player, Tottenham have sold Kane to Bayern Munich to mark the end of an era. Now, they have a void that needs filling up front.

And even though Tottenham managed to avoid the additional pain of losing Kane to a Premier League rival, Man Utd could have had the last laugh anyway.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham ‘discussed’ the idea of signing Hojlund before Atalanta sold him to Man Utd instead.

His move highlighted a wider issue that Tottenham may have to come to terms with while searching for Kane’s successor. Hojlund cost Man Utd £72m after a season in which he scored just nine league goals.

Whoever else Tottenham turn to might also come with a hefty price tag, so they will have to weigh up their options carefully, even if they have banked a nine-figure sum by selling Kane.

Per the report, Spurs have also missed out on Evan Ferguson after he signed a long-term contract with Brighton, but they could consider a January swoop for Brentford’s Ivan Toney after his ban ends.

The other candidate to add to the Tottenham attack mentioned in the report is Gent’s Gift Orban.

Tottenham attacking evolution will take time

There is an acknowledgement, though, that strikers of Kane’s level would not find Tottenham attractive enough to join as things stand. Therefore, Spurs will have to take a long-term view with the aim of developing their next main marksman.

Hojlund himself would have been a long-term project, since he is only 20 years old. But Man Utd have secured his services for the next five years at least.

He will be hoping to make an impact at Man Utd, with whom he could show Tottenham what they are missing.

That said, it always seemed more likely for Spurs to wait until after selling Kane before signing his replacement, purely because of the financial aspects involved. Now, the onus is on them to step up their search for someone who can take over.

In the more immediate future, Richarlison will be tasked with stepping up after struggling in the role of Kane’s deputy last season following his arrival from Everton.

