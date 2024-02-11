Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson explains why Tottenham will NEVER win the Premier League title

Legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed why he thinks Tottenham will never win the Premier League title, despite still being in the race and having a slim chance of doing so this season.

Fifteen years on from his now iconic ‘Lads, it’s Tottenham’ pep talk, Ferguson made the jibe while in attendance at Newbury Racecourse this weekend, just hours before Spurs’ dramatic comeback victory over Brighton.

Substitute Brennan Johnson scored deep into stoppage time to secure all three points for Ange Postecoglou’s side, after Pape Sarr had cancelled out Pascal Gross’ 17th-minute opener from the penalty spot in north London.

The result moved Tottenham up to fourth in the Premier League table – one point clear of Aston Villa, who entertain Ferguson’s United in an intriguing Super Sunday clash at Villa Park.

Postecoglou has been rightly lauded for transforming not just the playing style but also the mood at Spurs since his arrival in the summer.

Victory over the Seagulls leaves Tottenham seven points off leaders Liverpool with 14 games to play, and while a title push remains unlikely there is still an outside chance it could happen – but not according to Ferguson.

The 82-year-old thinks the north London club are some distance short of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Tottenham’s last league triumph came way back in 1961, when they won the old First Division, and supporters’ long wait for glory is set to continue… if Ferguson’s prediction proves correct.

Asked if Spurs will ever win the Premier League, Ferguson had a little chuckle before bluntly telling Sky Sports’ Matt Chapman: “No! ’61 was the last time they won it, well that’s a long time.

“The opposition today with Liverpool and Manchester City being so powerful in the Premier League.

“Even for United now, we’re having to fight.”

Chapman also declared that Spurs are more likely to win the title than the Red Devils, which was met with another blunt response of: “No chance!”

Postecoglou demands more from his Tottenham side

Postecoglou, meanwhile, admits that his side still need to improve after coming from behind to dramatically beat Brighton, with the first-half display a particular concern for the Australian.

Speaking after the match, he said: “It’s fair to say the first half wasn’t great. Part of that is because Brighton are a good side, they’re well coached and very disciplined and we weren’t.

“We just took a few liberties with our football, our effort and our work rate, there were a few things that we have been really good at this year but we just didn’t do it in the first half.

“I don’t question the guys’ character or mentality. We’ve done that a number of times this year but I was really disappointed the way we went about it in the first half. You can’t get away from that.

Maddison ➡️ Richarlison ➡️ Son ➡️ Johnson 💫 A beautifully crafted 96th minute winner 😍 pic.twitter.com/ictBeDR8iY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 10, 2024

“We’ve got to this point because of certain things we do and I was disappointed we went away from that, but you can’t question the character.

“The response was very positive. It’s easy in that kind of scenario to go into your shell and feel sorry for yourself but I’ve never felt that way with this group.

“They always respond in the right way when given that sort of guidance. I felt they took it on board in the second half and made a difference to the game.”

Tottenham are back in action next Saturday when they host Wolves in the Premier League.