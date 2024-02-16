Man Utd stunned as Tottenham sanction record-breaking bid for Prem side’s best player

Tottenham are fully prepared to splash the cash and potentially break their transfer record in their quest to sign Everton’s best player at the expense of Manchester United, according to a report.

Major moves are expected at Goodison Park in the summer, though unfortunately for Everton fans, the end result will be their brightest stars leaving.

Football Insider recently claimed both Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana are expected to be sold to help balance the books.

Today’s update regards Branthwaite who has arguably been Everton’s best player this term. The 21-year-old has been an automatic selection for Sean Dyche whose defence has surpassed all expectations.

Everton have kept eight clean sheets in the Premier League thus far, with only Arsenal (nine) amassing more.

Furthermore, Everton’s mark of 32 goals conceded places them alongside Aston Villa in joint-fourth for the teams to have shipped the fewest goals. Only Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City – who occupy the top three spots – have conceded fewer.

Branthwaite is widely regarded as a future England international and may well force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for Euro 2024.

What’s more, his profile as a left-footer makes him a hot commodity in the transfer market.

Man Utd, Tottenham both circling

Man Utd have duly taken note and according to the i paper, the club’s new data-driven approach to transfers under Sir Jim Ratcliffe meshes well with Branthwaite.

The Daily Mail then added Tottenham to the mix when claiming it’s they and United who front the queue for the Everton ace.

Now, according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Tottenham are prepared to back up their interest with a huge offer.

Spurs ready to spend big on Branthwaite

FI state funding a move for Branthwaite ‘won’t be an issue.’ Given Everton slapped a gigantic £100m price tag on their star defender to ward off January interest, it stands to reason Spurs may have to break their transfer record.

The club’s most expensive ever buy remains the £60m (£50m plus £10m in add-ons), paid to sign Richarlison, also from Everton.

Whether Everton can generate their target £100m fee would likely depend on Man Utd and Spurs engaging in a bidding war.

In any case, FI are adamant Tottenham won’t be deterred by the high cost of the move and technical director Johan Lange has been tasked with signing the best young talent around.

Branthwaite fits that billing, though has already proven he can make a big impact in the Premier League right here and now. Despite being just 21, he’d represent a signing for the present as much as the future.

Branthwaite to complete Postceoglou’s defence?

One might question the logic in spending big on Branthwaite when Spurs already have Micky van de Ven for the left centre-back role.

However, Tottenham look certain to be back in Europe next season and excellent strength in depth will be required to compete on multiple fronts.

What’s more, Ange Postecoglou would boast the perfect balance of two right-footers and two left-footers at centre-back if Branthwaite were signed.

Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin would compete on the right side, with Van de Ven and Branthwaite battling on the left.

Furthermore, the oldest of that quintet is Romero at just 25 years of age, meaning Spurs would be set in the centre-back position for the better part of the next decade.

